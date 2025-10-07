Israel marks two years since October 7 with mass memorial in Tel Aviv

The ceremony opened with a moment of silence, followed by the traditional Kaddish and Yizkor prayers. A video showed former hostage Agam Berger playing the violin, followed by singer Yuval Raphael—who survived the Nova music festival massacre and later represented Israel at Eurovision—performing on stage. Tzvi Zussman, father of

Sergeant First Class (res.) Ben Zussman

who fell in Gaza, read Yizkor, and Rabbi Elhanan Danino, whose son

Ori was kidnapped and murdered in Hamas captivity