Report: Israel, Lebanon to hold second round of talks in Washington on Thursday

Israeli and Lebanese representatives are set to hold talks in Washington on Thursday, an Israeli source speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters on Monday, marking the first such discussions since a 10-day ceasefire between the sides took effect last week .

Israel will be represented by its ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, the source said.

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The planned talks come as U.S. officials work to extend the ceasefire. Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told Asharq Al-Awsat that Washington is pushing for an extension, but declined to say whether he supports direct negotiations with Israel, which are reportedly being considered by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Lebanon’s MTV network reported that the timing of Aoun’s visit to Washington will depend on developments in the coming days and the possibility of extending the ceasefire over the weekend. The Lebanese side is insisting that Aoun’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump be held bilaterally, without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Separately, Lebanon’s energy minister, Joe Saddi, said a map published by the IDF showing a “naval forward defense area” extending from Lebanon’s coastline does not affect the maritime border agreement reached between Israel and Lebanon in 2022.