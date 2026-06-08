ESCALATION

Explosions heard in Iran; IDF says Air Force struck 'terror regime targets'

IDF says it struck military targets in Iran as explosions were reported in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and Karaj; IRGC claims Israel used ballistic missiles

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Israel struck military targets in Iran overnight using ballistic missiles, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
The IDF said earlier that the Israeli Air Force, directed by Military Intelligence, had struck military targets belonging to Iran’s terror regime in western and central Iran.
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איראן איספהאן תקיפה צה"ל ישראלאיראן איספהאן תקיפה צה"ל ישראל
IDF strike in Isfahan, Iran
Iranian media reported explosions in several cities, including Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan. The Iranian broadcaster also reported blasts in Tabriz and Isfahan, while Sabereen News, which is affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, reported explosions in Karaj.
The strikes came after the Pentagon said it had indications of missiles or drones in Jordanian airspace. The U.S. Embassy in Jordan warned Americans to remain near protected areas.
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