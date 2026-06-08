Explosions heard in Iran; IDF says Air Force struck 'terror regime targets'

using ballistic missiles, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

using ballistic missiles, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The IDF said earlier that the Israeli Air Force, directed by Military Intelligence, had struck military targets belonging to Iran’s terror regime in western and central Iran.

The IDF said earlier that the Israeli Air Force, directed by Military Intelligence, had struck military targets belonging to Iran’s terror regime in western and central Iran.

The IDF said earlier that the Israeli Air Force, directed by Military Intelligence, had struck military targets belonging to Iran’s terror regime in western and central Iran.

Iranian media reported explosions in several cities, including Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan. The Iranian broadcaster also reported blasts in Tabriz and Isfahan, while Sabereen News, which is affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, reported explosions in Karaj.

Iranian media reported explosions in several cities, including Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan. The Iranian broadcaster also reported blasts in Tabriz and Isfahan, while Sabereen News, which is affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, reported explosions in Karaj.

Iranian media reported explosions in several cities, including Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan. The Iranian broadcaster also reported blasts in Tabriz and Isfahan, while Sabereen News, which is affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, reported explosions in Karaj.