Israel to weigh Rafah crossing reopening as US unveils vision for ‘new Gaza’ | Watch

The head of Gaza’s newly formed Palestinian technocratic administration said Thursday that the Rafah border crossing with Egypt would reopen in both directions next week, a claim Israel immediately rejected, saying the crossing will remain closed until the return of the last Israeli hostage still held by Hamas.
Dr. Ali Shaath, chief commissioner of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, made the remarks during a ceremony at the World Economic Forum introducing U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace,” which is tasked with overseeing the Gaza ceasefire and postwar reconstruction.
A senior Israeli official responded shortly afterward, saying the crossing would not reopen until the return of Ran Gvili, the final hostage not yet accounted for under the ceasefire agreement.
Later, an Israeli political source said Israel is conducting a “special effort” to recover Gvili, exhausting all available intelligence. The source said the Cabinet will discuss both the hostage issue and the Rafah crossing early next week.
Speaking at the event, Trump said his administration had secured the return of nearly all hostages under the deal and said Hamas must complete its obligations. He reiterated that Gaza must be demilitarized as a condition for long-term stability.
U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said the ceasefire had created an opening for broader regional progress, adding that the remaining hostage would be returned.
Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser, outlined a phased reconstruction plan for Gaza centered on security, governance and economic recovery. He said the new technocratic administration had committed to restoring basic services, rebuilding infrastructure and pursuing full employment.
Kushner said the plan includes zoning Gaza for housing, industry and transportation and prioritizes rapid rubble removal and construction. He said large-scale rebuilding could be completed within a few years if security conditions hold.
Demilitarization, Kushner said, is the key requirement for reconstruction to move forward. He added that international investment would be sought through a conference planned in Washington in the coming weeks and said private-sector involvement would be essential.
Despite the announcement in Davos, Israel has not recognized the authority of the new Gaza administration over border crossings and has maintained that security guarantees and the completion of hostage commitments are prerequisites for any change at Rafah.
