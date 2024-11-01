'Akin to surrender': Lebanon denies US proposal for unilateral cease-fire

A U.S. envoy this week asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral cease-fire with Israel as part of an effort to help negotiations to reach a resolution for the more than year-long conflict, a senior Lebanese political source and a senior diplomat told Reuters on Friday.
The sources say the effort was communicated by U.S. Lebanon Envoy Amos Hochstein to Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati. But such an announcement was seen as a non-starter in Lebanon, the sources say, where it would likely be equated with a surrender.
In a statement to Reuters, Mikati’s office denies the claim and says the government’s stance was clear on seeking a ceasefire from both sides and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the last round of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.
On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden's Middle East envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, Mossad Director David Barnea and other senior Israeli officials.
"The two focused on efforts to secure a cease-fire agreement in Lebanon, allowing people on both sides of the Blue Line to return home safely, as well as new initiatives to secure the release of hostages which Hamas must address without delay,” an Israeli official said.
"We have made progress toward implementing Resolution 1701, which will serve as the basis for a political agreement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. It’s important to make sure we have clarity, both from Lebanon and from Israel, about what would be required under 1701 to get its effective implementation,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
A senior American official said that Thursday’s meetings in Israel were "substantial and constructive, focusing on a range of issues in depth including Iran, Lebanon, Gaza and securing the hostages' release."
The Wall Street Journal also revealed on Thursday a draft of the pending agreement, which includes a clause allowing Israel to strike in Lebanon during a 60-day interim period in response to " imminent threats."
According to the report, Israel would enforce the agreement and relevant UN resolutions, including UN Security Council Resolution 1701 which concluded the Second Lebanon War in 2006.
