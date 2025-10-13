Mother of fallen IDF officer held in Gaza speaks at new home for lone soldiers: 'Omer wanted to belong'

A few weeks ago, a unique home for IDF lone soldiers opened at Hannaton, a pluralistic seminary in the Galilee. The house offers a space where soldiers serving far from their families will not be alone—living together with Israeli peers, regardless of whether they come from religious or secular backgrounds. They will share Sabbath meals, celebrate holidays, and form a close-knit community.

At the dedication ceremony, Orna Neutra stood before 30 new members of Garin Tzabar—young men and women from North America who left behind comfortable lives to join the Israel Defense Forces. Her son, Omer Neutra , once sat where they do. He, too, had come to Israel as a lone soldier, determined to defend the country and be part of its story. Nearly two years after he was killed on October 7 , his body is still held in Gaza.

2 View gallery Orna Neutra with her son Omer

“Omer grew up in the United States, in a warm Zionist community,” she told them. “He loved life and his friends, but he also understood that he was part of something greater. When he arrived in Israel for his preparatory year, he realized he didn’t want to be different from his Israeli friends. He wanted to serve. He wanted to truly be part of the story—not just watch it from the sidelines.”

Taking a deep breath, she continued: “You remind me of Omer. Like him, you chose to leave the comfort of home, the closeness of family, and childhood friends—to build new lives here, in one of the most difficult times. You embody mutual responsibility and the spark in the eyes of those who choose a hard but meaningful path.”

The next generation of Omer

Omer Neutra grew up in Long Island’s Israeli community. A top student, he captained several sports teams and served as regional president of the Jewish youth organization USY in New York. Though accepted to college in the U.S., he chose instead to move to Israel and attend the Upper Galilee pre-army academy.

After completing his studies, he volunteered for combat service in the IDF as a lone soldier, completed tank officers’ training, and became a platoon commander in the 77th Battalion. On October 7, the tank he commanded was struck during Hamas’ terror attack. The terrorists seized the tank and kidnapped Omer and his crew: gunner Nimrod Cohen, who survived and is expected to return home soon after two years in captivity; driver Shaked Dahan; and loader Oz Daniel—all killed.

2 View gallery Omer as a child with his parents, Orna and Ronen Neutra

An image of Hamas terrorists celebrating atop Omer’s burning tank became one of the first and most iconic photos of the October 7 massacre. In December 2024, the IDF confirmed that Omer had been killed that day. In response, the governor of New York ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff—a rare tribute reserved for the few. Omer was 21. He left behind his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

The Garin Tzabar members listening to his mother know his story well. They understand that by coming to Israel and volunteering for the army, they are continuing the path of a fallen hero.

“My grandfather was a Holocaust survivor,” said A., a 22-year-old from Philadelphia who recently joined the program. “He immigrated to Israel and defended Kibbutz Sa’ad during the War of Independence. Now it’s my turn.”

While studying at an American university, A. said he faced daily antisemitism—friends calling him “the Jew,” and protests against Israel becoming routine. “I wanted to live somewhere I can be myself and not fear being attacked for being Jewish,” he said. “I hope to join an elite unit. My goal is to help protect the country—so that October 7 never happens again.”

D., a 23-year-old from Chicago, said she sought a place that would embrace her pluralistic Jewish identity. “I grew up in an environment that respects different perspectives,” she explained. “I wanted a place that honors Shabbat but also allows me to be active and equal. I chose to come now, during this difficult time, because I want to help build the Israel I believe in.”

A home for everyone

The new residents at Hannaton are all part of Garin Tzabar, a program of the Israeli Scouts movement and the largest initiative bringing lone soldiers to Israel. Until now, such soldiers often had to choose between living in religious or secular kibbutzim—a choice that sometimes clashed with their values. Hannaton offers a third way: a home that allows each person to live according to their beliefs and lifestyle.

“There are thousands of lone soldiers in the IDF,” said Rabbi Yoav Andy, head of the Hannaton seminary. “On October 7, we saw their deep commitment—they fought on the front lines alongside Israeli soldiers. Some fell in battle, far from their families.”

The project, established with the support of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL-JNF) and donors from Israel and the U.S.—1,125 people who contributed a total of 800,000 shekels—aims to give lone soldiers much more than a place to live. It offers pre-army preparation, ongoing support during service, adoptive families, and a warm, welcoming community.

“We see strengthening settlement in the Galilee as a national mission,” said KKL-JNF chairwoman Ifat Ovadia-Luski. “This home reflects our core values: Zionism, immigration, and connection to the land.”

Yair Ran Feld of the Israeli Scouts added: “Supporting these brave young immigrants is a national mission, and we are proud to lead it.”