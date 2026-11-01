Yair Golan: Netanyahu lacks public trust to lead another war with Iran

"Netanyahu does not have the public's trust to lead such a war, nor the moral authority or even the basic competence to do so," Golan wrote, calling for a new government to be formed as soon as possible.

"Netanyahu does not have the public's trust to lead such a war, nor the moral authority or even the basic competence to do so," Golan wrote, calling for a new government to be formed as soon as possible.

"Netanyahu does not have the public's trust to lead such a war, nor the moral authority or even the basic competence to do so," Golan wrote, calling for a new government to be formed as soon as possible.