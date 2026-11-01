Yair Golan: Netanyahu lacks public trust to lead another war with Iran

Yair Golan, leader of Israel's Democrats party, warned Sunday that the risk of another war with Iran was growing, arguing that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lacks the public confidence needed to lead the country through another conflict.
"Netanyahu does not have the public's trust to lead such a war, nor the moral authority or even the basic competence to do so," Golan wrote, calling for a new government to be formed as soon as possible.
In a post on X, Golan accused Netanyahu of failing to resolve the confrontation with Iran. "We've reached the point where we're fighting Iran again and again. That's how badly Netanyahu has failed," he wrote. "Gadi Eisenkot, Avigdor Liberman, Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and I know Israel's defense establishment inside and out. We have the experience, the expertise and a deep understanding of how it works. We are committed to working together to protect Israel."
Golan also criticized the continued presence of Netanyahu and his political allies in key government positions. "Meanwhile, Netanyahu, Israel Katz and Itamar Ben-Gvir remain in positions of power. That puts Israel at risk. This has to end," he wrote. "Israel's security must not become a bargaining chip in Netanyahu's fight for political survival."