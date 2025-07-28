Why evangelical backing for Israel is no longer guaranteed

Evangelical support for Israel is not a de facto guarantee, according to Bishop Robert Stearns.

Speaking on a recent ILTV News Podcast , he said that this support “must be nurtured. It is something that must be passed on from generation to generation.”

Stearns, the founder of Eagles’ Wings, explained that younger evangelicals do not interpret Scripture the way their grandparents did. As a result, ideas that were absolutely core to evangelicalism even 20 years ago no longer are.

“By the way, this also is happening, sadly, within the Jewish world as well,” he said. “The whole faith world. We have the issue of the modern world attacking faith traditions.”

Stearns said the goal must be to shift the strategy by inspiring young Christian pastors, who will then inspire their churches. He does this by bringing groups of young pastors to Israel and taking them on tours that blend the past, present, and future in a unique way.

“I don't know how anyone could possibly disagree, Israel is not fighting Israel's battle. Israel is fighting the battle of Western civilization. Israel is fighting the battle of the future of humanity,” Stearns said. “Letting pastors understand this through that prism is vital.”

He put out a call to young Christian leaders: “If you've not been here, you have to get here. If you are here for two days, your entire perspective on Israel, the Middle East, everything changes.”

