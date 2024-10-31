Negotiations continue despite Hamas rejecting partial

Intense negotiations are ongoing to facilitate a hostage and cease-fire deal with Hamas despite the terror group's rejection of Egypt and the U.S.'s proposals, Ynet has learned. Hamas was now demanding guarantees before any "small deal" that it will eventually lead to a halt in fighting and a full withdrawal.

Senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said in an interview that the terror group opposed a temporary cease-fire. "The idea of a temporary pause in the war, only to resume aggression later, is something we have already expressed our position on. Hamas supports a permanent end to the war, not a temporary one," he told AFP.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-affiliated Quds network revealed new details regarding proposals for a partial deal. According to the report, the Egyptian proposal involves a 10-day cease-fire, during which 150 aid trucks would enter Gaza daily, in exchange for the release of four hostages, including two women.

The American proposal, according to sources cited by Quds, involves a 30-day cease-fire and the entry of 600 aid trucks per day in exchange for the release of all female and IDF soldier hostages. "Both proposals concern a partial deal that doesn't end the war, nor does it include returning displaced residents to their homes or an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza," the report added. "All proposals are Israeli, based on Netanyahu's desire for a partial deal."

As mediators await Hamas's official response regarding its willingness to enter negotiations on a hostage deal based on the proposals presented at the Doha summit earlier this week, a source close to the talks in Qatar said on Wednesday that the terror group would be offered a cease-fire lasting "less than a month."

The source added that discussions between Mossad chief David Barnea, CIA Director William Burns and Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani focused on a proposal for a several-week pause.

The source noted that the proposal to be conveyed to Hamas includes the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and an increase in humanitarian aid delivery to the Strip. "Senior U.S. officials believe that if a short-term agreement can be reached, it could lead to a more permanent agreement," he added.

Qatari officials are expected to meet with Hamas leaders in the coming days to relay the proposals from the Doha summit and check whether the terror group is willing to sit at the negotiation table for a smaller deal. In addition to the American and Egyptian plans, a Russian proposal is also on the table which involves the release of two hostages with dual citizenship.

