Victims of massacre say will shun government memorial event

Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which 79 of its members were murdered on October 7 in the Hamas atrocities, and 18 were abducted to Gaza, announced on Wednesday that it will not participate in memorial events organized by the government to mark a year since the massacre, while 109 captives were still being held in Gaza.

The Kibbutz joined other communities that came under attack by Hamas terrorists on that day, who refused to take part in the event that was announced by the government and was to be organized by Transportation Minister Miri Regev. Some of the communities said they would hold private memorials.

2 View gallery Kfar Aza after the Hamas massacre ( Photo: Amir Levy / Getty Images )

Residents of the Gaza border who were victims of the massacre have criticized the government for its failures leading up to the atrocities and for the refusal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take responsibility for the failings, nearly a year on. Many of the communities said they would not allow the government to use their Kibbutz to film the event which is to be held without the participation of the public.

In response, the government's office for ceremonies said on Wednesday that there has been no final decision on where the event would take place.

"The government along with all Israelis should concentrate all its efforts, day and night, to save the lives of the hostages and make due with lowering the flag to half-mast and observing a moment of silence, rather than holding grandiose events," Kfar Aza said in a statement.

2 View gallery Miri Regev with Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife in the Jerusalem Day ceremony ( צילום: רפי קוץ )

"We mourn our dead, pray for our captives and the rest of the hostages and are working to rebuild our community. We will mark October 7 among our members, in the hope that we will be able to embrace members when they are freed from captivity."

In Nirim, which also suffered greatly from the massacre, residents were outraged and called for the establishment of a national commission of inquiry into the failings of the government and the security agencies. "This entire time, not one representative of the government has taken responsibility for their failings or inquired after our needs," they said. "The lives of our members and of all residents of the region are not a film and the government is not a production company. No memorial ceremony will mask the failure of October 7."