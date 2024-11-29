Netanyahu to convene security meeting amid Syria developments

The PM will hold a meeting with top security officials to discuss the ongoing battles between rebel forces and Assad’s army; 'Any instability in a neighboring country could impact us, but there may also be opportunities' Israeli officials say

Itamar Eichner|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a special security phone meeting on Friday with top security officials to discuss the developments in Syria, where fighting continues between rebel forces and Assad's army, and the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon that took effect two days ago.
Israel is closely monitoring the situation in Syria as rebel forces are fighting along the Syrian-Iranian axis and threatening the Assad regime. Israeli officials say, "This is something we need to follow closely to see how it develops." They also note, "It’s not necessarily something that will affect us in the short term, but any instability in a neighboring country could impact us. It appears there may even be opportunities for change here."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: GPO)
In northern Syria, battles between rebel forces and Assad’s army continued this morning, two days after a surprise offensive launched by the rebels. The rebel attack in the northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib is the largest against the Syrian army since 2020 when a ceasefire was declared in the region. Reports indicate that the rebels are advancing in rural areas of these provinces, with 14,000 residents displaced by the fighting.
Syria during the battles between the rebels and Assad's army
(Photo: Omar Haj Kadour/ AFP)
Meanwhile, Israel is also tracking the ceasefire's implementation in Lebanon. The IDF struck Hezbollah operatives for the second time in a day, after identifying the movement of a truck-mounted launcher.
The strike took place in the eastern sector near the Litani River, where Hezbollah operatives were identified preparing to launch from a truck mounted with multi-barrel and long-range rockets.
