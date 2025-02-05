Trump has not committed to putting US troops in Gaza, White House says

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday evening addressed the surprising statement made by U.S. President Donald Trump at his news conference the previous day with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, in which he spoke about a U.S. takeover of Gaza. President Trump did not commit to sending U.S. troops to Gaza, or to using U.S. taxpayer money to finance the reconstruction of the Strip, she told reporters. She also said that the administration will work with its partners in the region to rebuild Gaza.

“It’s been made very clear to the president that the United States needs to be involved in this rebuilding effort to ensure stability in the region for all people,” Leavitt said . “That does not mean boots on the ground in Gaza. That does not mean American taxpayers will be funding this effort.”

“This is an out-of-the-box idea,” Leavitt added. “That’s who President Trump is and this is why the American people elected him. His goal is lasting peace in the Middle East for all people in the region.”

"This doesn't mean troops in Gaza, this means that Trump, who is the best dealmaker in the universe, is going to close a deal with our partners in the region," she said.

When asked if she completely ruled out the entry of American troops into Gaza, she replied: "I am saying that the president has not committed to that just yet. He has not made that commitment."

"He has made it very clear, he's been very vocal, that he expects our partners in the region, particularly Egypt and Jordan, to accept Palestinian refugees temporarily so that we can rebuild their home," Leavitt said, noting that he has already spoked with Egyptian President Sisi and will meet next week with King Abdullah of Jordan.

"The president has not committed to it, yet. The president has been thinking about it for a while, it is not a decision he makes lightly. He has already spoken with al-Sisi, he is meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan next week, and he was very clear that he expects them to accept Palestinian refugees temporarily so that we can build their home. He made this decision with a wholehearted humanitarian thought for all the people in the region."

Trump emphasized earlier that he had not committed to stationing American forces in Gaza and even claimed that "everyone loves" his plan, despite the criticism.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Wednesday afternoon with the leaders of the government coalition to provide a political-security update, following his meeting with Trump. Earlier, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced that Netanyahu had called to update him, after he had earlier welcomed Trump's plan to evacuate the Gaza Strip. Later, Netanyahu met at Blair House, the official guest house at the White House where he is staying, with US Vice President J.D. Vance and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.