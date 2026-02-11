Iran marks 1979 Islamic Revolution anniversary amid internal unrest and US pressure

Iran marked the 47th anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution on Wednesday as the country’s theocracy faced mounting pressure, including suggestions by U.S. President Donald Trump that another aircraft carrier group could be sent to the Middle East and public anger over a bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

Trump raised the possibility in an interview published Tuesday night as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Washington to press for the toughest possible terms in any agreement reached with Tehran in renewed nuclear talks.

A senior Iranian security official was scheduled to visit Qatar on Wednesday after previously traveling to Oman, which has mediated the latest round of negotiations.

State television broadcast images of thousands rallying across Iran in support of the government and its 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. But on Tuesday night, as government-sponsored fireworks lit the sky in Tehran, witnesses reported hearing shouts of “Death to the dictator!” from residential neighborhoods.

Commemoration amid crackdown

In the streets, demonstrators waved portraits of Khamenei and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, alongside Iranian and Palestinian flags. Some chanted “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!”

Reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, who previously directed Iran’s foreign minister to engage in talks with Washington, was expected to address crowds at Tehran’s Azadi Square.

Among Iran’s population of about 85 million, hard-line supporters of the theocracy remain, including members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which last month helped suppress protests in a crackdown that killed thousands and led to tens of thousands of arrests. Others participate in anniversary events as government employees or to take part in what has become a state-sponsored holiday.

As the anniversary events unfolded, senior security official Ali Larijani traveled from Oman to Qatar. Qatar hosts a major U.S. military base and was targeted by Iran in June after the United States bombed Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Iran-Israel war.

Qatar has also served as a key intermediary with Tehran and shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Iran in the Persian Gulf.

Speaking to Russian state broadcaster RT, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran still does “not have full trust for the Americans.”

“Last time we negotiated, last June we were in the middle of negotiation when they decided to attack us, and that was a very, very bad experience for us,” he said. “We need to make sure that scenario is not repeated, and this is mostly up to America.”

Despite his skepticism, Araghchi said it may be possible “to come to a better deal than Obama,” referring to the 2015 nuclear agreement reached under former U.S. President Barack Obama. Trump withdrew the United States from the deal during his first term.

Trump raises prospect of second carrier

The United States has already deployed the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, along with accompanying ships and warplanes, to the region to increase pressure on Iran and maintain the capability to strike if ordered.

U.S. forces recently shot down a drone they said approached too close to the Lincoln and intervened after Iranian forces attempted to stop a U.S.-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow entrance to the Persian Gulf.

In an interview with Axios, Trump said he was considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the region.

“We have an armada that is heading there, and another one might be going,” he said.