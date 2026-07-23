Report: Secret Service agent on JD Vance detail investigated over suspected security leak

A Secret Service agent assigned to U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s security detail has been placed on administrative leave and is under internal review over suspicions that the employee leaked information used in a news report about the vice president’s travel, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

A second source told CNN that officials had identified an individual believed to have disclosed information concerning Vance.

US Vice President JD Vance ( Photo: Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP )

The investigation is being handled by the Secret Service’s internal affairs division, according to CNN. It remains unclear whether the review could result in disciplinary action or criminal charges.

The employee is suspected of serving as a source for a recent MS NOW report describing frustration among members of Vance’s security detail over what they viewed as the strain created by his personal travel schedule.

That report also included details about planned movements by the vice president, including an aborted plan for Vance to travel with his son aboard a Marine Corps helicopter to a golf lesson.

According to CNN, the publication of those details angered officials at the Secret Service, FBI and White House, who were concerned that operational information had appeared in the press.