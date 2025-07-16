EU sets deadline to reinstate sanctions on Iran over nuclear program

France, the UK, and Germany—known collectively as the E3—announced that the European Union will reimpose sanctions on Iran starting August 29 unless Tehran takes verifiable steps to limit its nuclear program. According to a report by Axios, the decision was reached late Tuesday following a call between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his European counterparts in Paris, London and Berlin, during which the end of August was set as a firm deadline for reviving a nuclear deal.
However, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters in Washington late Tuesday that he is “in no hurry to speak with Iran, even though they want to,” citing recent strikes by the U.S. on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan during the recent “12-Day War” with Israel. “We destroyed their nuclear sites,” Trump said.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that the E3 “have the right” to restore sanctions originally imposed by the UN Security Council but suspended after the 2015 nuclear deal. These so-called “snapback” sanctions can be reinstated automatically if Iran violates its commitments.
Barrot stressed that “without a firm, tangible, and verifiable commitment from Iran, we will do so by the end of August at the latest," before meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and German counterpart Johann Woodfall. “We can reimpose the global embargo lifted a decade ago on arms, banking, and nuclear-related materials.”
According to The Guardian, Europe has been largely sidelined in nuclear diplomacy since President Trump ordered the strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites last month. The move by the E3 is seen as an attempt to reassert Europe’s role in shaping nuclear policy.
Should Iran fail to comply, the sanctions process may begin in late August, with full reimposition expected by mid-October. The E3 hope this will provide leverage in future negotiations and help reinstate international nuclear inspectors from the IAEA, whose access has been limited since the strikes.
Importantly, under the 2015 deal’s mechanism, Russia and China cannot veto the reimposition of sanctions—nor can the United States, which withdrew from the deal in 2018 during Trump's first term. The snapback provision falls under Chapter VII of the UN Charter and would reinstate six previous Security Council resolutions. These include bans on uranium enrichment and the provision of missile-related technology to Iran.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
While analysts note that renewed sanctions might not immediately stop Iranian oil exports or completely isolate Tehran from global financial systems, they would severely limit Iran’s access to international loans and investments—except for humanitarian or development needs.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Saturday that reimposing sanctions would mark “the end of Europe’s role” in Iran diplomacy. “This could be the darkest moment in our relations with France, Britain, and Germany—perhaps beyond repair,” he said. “It would end Europe’s position as a mediator between Iran and the United States.”