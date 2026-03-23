IDF artillery fire kills Israeli farmer near Lebanon border, not Hezbollah

An IDF investigation has found that a civilian killed near the Lebanon border was struck by Israeli fire, not by Hezbollah, a day after the incident.
The military said initial findings showed that Ofer “Pushko” Moskovitz, a farmer from Kibbutz Misgav Am, was killed when artillery shells fired by Israeli forces landed inside Israeli territory instead of their intended target in southern Lebanon.
According to the probe, an IDF artillery battalion had planned to strike a village in southern Lebanon but fired four shells that exploded within Misgav Am, a kibbutz near the northern border with Lebanon.
Two of the shells hit a home in the kibbutz, while the other two struck vehicles near the community’s local store, including Mushkovitz’s car.
The military said the incident stemmed from a flawed operational process that should not have occurred and remains under investigation.