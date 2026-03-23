IDF artillery fire kills Israeli farmer near Lebanon border, not Hezbollah

An IDF investigation has found that a civilian killed near the Lebanon border was struck by Israeli fire, not by Hezbollah, a day after the incident.

The military said initial findings showed that Ofer “Pushko” Moskovitz, a farmer from Kibbutz Misgav Am, was killed when artillery shells fired by Israeli forces landed inside Israeli territory instead of their intended target in southern Lebanon.

1 View gallery Ofer 'Pushko' Moskovitz ( Photo: Aviho Shapira )

According to the probe, an IDF artillery battalion had planned to strike a village in southern Lebanon but fired four shells that exploded within Misgav Am, a kibbutz near the northern border with Lebanon.

Two of the shells hit a home in the kibbutz, while the other two struck vehicles near the community’s local store, including Mushkovitz’s car.