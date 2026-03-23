IDF artillery fire kills Israeli farmer near Lebanon border, not Hezbollah

The military said initial findings showed that Ofer Moskovitz, a farmer from Kibbutz Misgav Am, was killed when artillery shells fired by Israeli forces landed inside Israeli territory instead of their intended target in southern Lebanon

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Operation Roaring Lion
Friendly fire
Hezbollah
Lebanon
An IDF investigation has found that a civilian killed near the Lebanon border was struck by Israeli fire, not by Hezbollah, a day after the incident.
The military said initial findings showed that Ofer “Pushko” Moskovitz, a farmer from Kibbutz Misgav Am, was killed when artillery shells fired by Israeli forces landed inside Israeli territory instead of their intended target in southern Lebanon.
1 View gallery
עופר (פושקו) מושקוביץ ז"לעופר (פושקו) מושקוביץ ז"ל
Ofer 'Pushko' Moskovitz
(Photo: Aviho Shapira)
According to the probe, an IDF artillery battalion had planned to strike a village in southern Lebanon but fired four shells that exploded within Misgav Am, a kibbutz near the northern border with Lebanon.
Two of the shells hit a home in the kibbutz, while the other two struck vehicles near the community’s local store, including Mushkovitz’s car.
The military said the incident stemmed from a flawed operational process that should not have occurred and remains under investigation.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""