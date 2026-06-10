Likud insists Netanyahu will run and win election after Trump doubts political future

Likud said Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will run in Israel’s next election and “with God’s help, will win,” after U.S. President Donald Trump said it was unclear whether Netanyahu intends to seek another term or remain in politics at all.
Trump made the remarks in a conversation with ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, who reported on X that the U.S. president had questioned whether Netanyahu plans to continue politically.
“I don’t know, he’s had an amazing career. Does he want to continue? Because, you know, he’s a wartime prime minister. We will very shortly win the war one way or the other, and you know he’s a wartime prime minister,” Trump said, according to Karl. “That’s okay, just like I’m a wartime president.”
Last month, Netanyahu appeared to draw on Trump’s support as part of what looked like the opening phase of his election campaign, posting an edited video on Telegram featuring Trump praising him against the backdrop of the ongoing war.
In the video, Trump is heard saying: “If they did not have a strong prime minister, Israel might not exist. Other leaders could have been in office, but they would have lost — he won.” The clip also showed the two leaders shaking hands in front of Israeli and U.S. flags.
The remarks come after reports last week of a tense phone call between Trump and Netanyahu following Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire with Hezbollah. According to the reports, Trump was furious over Netanyahu’s response and used harsh language during the conversation.
A senior U.S. official said Trump warned Netanyahu that carrying out threats to strike Beirut would further isolate Israel internationally. Two sources said Trump also claimed he had helped Netanyahu avoid prison, referring to his public support for Netanyahu’s pardon request.
According to the senior U.S. official, Trump told Netanyahu: “You’re f**king crazy. Without me you’d be in jail. I’m saving your ass. Everyone hates you now. Everyone hates Israel because of what’s happening.”