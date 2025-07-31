Heading to Israel, German FM warns Berlin would move to recognize Palestinian state

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Thursday the recognition of a Palestinian state comes more at the end of the negotiations for a two-state solution but that process must begin now, warning Berlin would respond to "unilateral steps".
"A negotiated two-state solution remains the only path that can offer people on both sides a life in peace, security, and dignity," he said in a statement issued shortly before his trip on Thursday to Israel and the Palestinian territories.
"For Germany, the recognition of a Palestinian state comes more at the end of that process. But such a process must begin now.
Wadephul’s remarks follow several countries announcing plans to recognize a Palestinian state. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will move to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September, a decision that drew swift condemnation from Israel.
Carney said the move is contingent on the Palestinian Authority committing to significant reforms, including overhauling its system of governance and holding general elections in 2026 in which Hamas would be barred from participation. “The possibility of a two-state solution is being eroded before our eyes,” Carney said, adding that Canada is working with international partners to ensure that such a solution remains viable.
“Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution, an independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security,” Carney said, standing alongside Foreign Minister Anita Anand. He also confirmed he had spoken earlier in the day with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.
Carney said additional diplomatic measures were under consideration but did not provide details.
The move aligns Canada with France, which has also pledged to recognize a Palestinian state in September, and the United Kingdom, which has said it will follow suit unless Israel agrees to conditions including a ceasefire in Gaza.
In response, the Foreign Ministry issued a statement rejecting the announcement, calling it a “reward for Hamas” that undermines international efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by the terrorist group.
“The change in the position of the Canadian government at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages,” the statement read.
A White House official familiar with President Donald Trump’s position said the president believes recognizing a Palestinian state would amount to “rewarding Hamas” and that “they should not be rewarded.”