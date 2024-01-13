IDF strikes terrorists in Hamas HQ in central Gaza| Houthis says strikes against them irrelevant, will continue aggression

Military says troops locate computers weapons, rocket launchers in active command center later destroyed; families of hostages enter mock tunnel to experience horror of captivity in Gaza

The IDF said on Saturday that its forces located terrorists entering a Hamas military headquarters in central Gaza and killed them in an airstrike. The troops located computers and intelligence information as well as weapons and rocket launchers in the sight and destroyed them.
Eearlier the military said rocket launchers some with rockets loaded on them, ready to be launched were discovered in the Strip and destroyed.
IDF destroys rocket launchers ready to be used to attack Israel
(Photo: IDF)
An official of Yemen's Houthi group said on Saturday that there were no injuries in the latest strike against Houthi forces in Sanaa, and vowed a "strong and effective" response. "There were no injuries, no material nor human losses," Nasruldeen Amer told Al Jazeera.
Earlier a spokesperson for the rebel group said the strikes carried out by the U.S. naval force had no significant impact on the Houthi capabilities to continue preventing Israel-affiliated vessels from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.
""