IDF strikes terrorists in Hamas HQ in central Gaza| Houthis says strikes against them irrelevant, will continue aggression

The IDF said on Saturday that its forces located terrorists entering a Hamas military headquarters in central Gaza and killed them in an airstrike. The troops located computers and intelligence information as well as weapons and rocket launchers in the sight and destroyed them.
Eearlier the military said rocket launchers some with rockets loaded on them, ready to be launched were discovered in the Strip and destroyed.
An official of Yemen's Houthi group said on Saturday that there were no injuries in the latest strike against Houthi forces in Sanaa, and vowed a "strong and effective" response. "There were no injuries, no material nor human losses," Nasruldeen Amer told Al Jazeera.
Earlier a spokesperson for the rebel group said the strikes carried out by the U.S. naval force had no significant impact on the Houthi capabilities to continue preventing Israel-affiliated vessels from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.