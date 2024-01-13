U.S. carries out new strike in Yemen after Biden vows to keep pressure on

The United States carried out an additional strike against Yemen's Houthi forces on Friday which the military said was designed to degrade the Houthi's ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels.
The latest strike, which one of the U.S. officials said targeted a radar site, came a day after dozens of U.S. and British strikes on the Iran-backed group's facilities. The Lebanese Al Mayadeen network affiliated with the Hezbollah group said the target of the attack was the al-Dailami air base near the international airport in Sanaa.
President Joe Biden earlier vowed further military action against Yemen's Houthi forces if they keep up their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea despite dozens of U.S. and British air strikes on the Iran-backed group's facilities.
Intensifying concerns about a widening regional conflict, U.S. and British warplanes, ships and submarines this week launched missiles against targets across Yemen controlled by the group, which has cast its maritime campaign as support for Palestinians under siege by Israel in Hamas-ruled Gaza.
Even as Houthi leaders swore retaliation, Biden warned on Friday that he could order more strikes if they do not stop their attacks on merchant and military vessels in one of the world's most economically vital waterways.
"We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behavior," Biden told reporters during a stop in Pennsylvania on Friday.