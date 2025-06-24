IDF used electronic warfare to bring down dozens of Iranian drones

Dozens of Iranian drones have been intercepted using advanced electronic warfare systems, according to the IDF. “These interceptions provide a critical additional layer of defense,” Lt. Col. B., commander of the Spectrum Warfare Battalion, said in a statement on Monday, prior to the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

1 View gallery Downed Iranian drone in southern Israel ( Photo: Eylot )

In the first 10 days of the hostilities, Iran has launched over 1,000 UAVs toward Israel . More than 500 were successfully intercepted—by the Air Force, the Navy, and increasingly through electronic warfare capabilities.

According to IDF spokesperson, “Since the launch of Operation Rising Lion, soldiers from Spectrum Warfare Battalion 5114, part of the Cyber and Telecommunications Directorate, have played a central role in defending against unmanned aerial threats from Iran.”

In recent days alone, forces thwarted dozens of attempted drone infiltrations. “This activity represents an added layer of protection, leveraging cutting-edge technology to detect and neutralize airborne threats in real time,” the statement said. IDF and Cyber Directorate said they would continue operating across the electromagnetic spectrum to protect Israeli civilians.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Lt. Col. B. emphasized: “The soldiers, analysts, and support staff of the Spectrum Warfare Battalion are actively engaged in safeguarding Israel’s skies from hostile UAVs launched from Iran. In recent days, we’ve intercepted dozens using advanced electronic warfare systems.”

“These drones are launched directly from Iranian territory into Israeli airspace. Every successful interception contributes significantly to national defense—protecting civilians, infrastructure, and strategic assets. We will continue operating around the clock to defend the people of Israel.”