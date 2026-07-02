Weekly Torah portion: True leadership is tested where no one can see

We are used to judging leaders by the decisions they make. Parashat Pinchas teaches that the more important question is not what they did, but why they did it.

We tend to evaluate leaders according to the results they achieve. If a company succeeds, the CEO is praised. If it fails, he bears responsibility. But there is a deeper question, one we almost never ask: What truly motivated the decision? Did it come from a commitment to values, or from the desire to preserve power, status or ego?

Parashat Pinchas teaches that leadership is not judged only by decisive action or visible results, but by the hidden motive behind them ( Ziv Elul )

This is one of the oldest questions in moral philosophy. Plato already wondered whether human beings love the good because it is good, or because it benefits them. Immanuel Kant asked whether the value of a moral act is measured by its outcome, or by the motive that produced it. In other words: Do we serve truth, or do we use truth to serve ourselves?

This is precisely the question raised by Rabbi Isaac Arama, author of Akeidat Yitzhak, in Parashat Pinchas.

At first glance, the hero of the portion is a man who acts decisively in a moment of crisis. But Rabbi Arama notices that the Torah does not focus only on the act, but on the motive. It does not merely say that Pinchas was zealous. It emphasizes: “When he was zealous for My zeal.” It is a subtle distinction, but one that changes the meaning of the entire portion.

Rabbi Arama explains that there are two kinds of zeal. One person fights because he has been personally harmed, because his honor, position or interest has been damaged. Another fights because a value has been violated. Outwardly, both people may perform the same act. But the difference between them lies in the place no one can see, inside the soul.

This is perhaps one of the greatest traps in the world of management. Almost any decision can be presented as being “for the good of the organization.” The question is whether it truly is. Does the insistence on a certain move stem from professional responsibility, or from the difficulty of admitting a mistake? Is the battle being fought for the company’s future, or for the status of the person leading it? The more senior the role, the harder it becomes to distinguish between the voice of the value and the voice of the ego.

Gallery Parashat Pinchas teaches that leaders are judged not only by what they do, but by why they do it ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer wrote that the ego is the lens through which a person sees the entire world. Rabbi Arama would likely agree with that diagnosis, but add a leadership layer to it: The true leader is the person who can, precisely in moments of decision, remove that lens and honestly ask whether he is serving the value or serving himself.

That is why, surprisingly, Pinchas does not receive a medal for heroism, but a “covenant of peace.” The Torah is teaching that true peace is not created by avoiding confrontation. Rather, it is created when even a necessary struggle is carried out for the sake of truth, not for the sake of the self. When a person is prepared to pay a personal price to defend a value, and does not use that value to advance himself, the purity of his intention is revealed.

This lesson is especially relevant to the business world. This week, a deal was signed for the sale of HOT Mobile at a valuation lower than earlier estimates. Naturally, the public discussion focused on the numbers and on whether a higher price could have been achieved. But business leadership is sometimes tested precisely by the ability to make a decision that does not maximize the immediate result, but serves stability, certainty and long-term strategy.

Not every deal is measured only by the price at which it was signed. Sometimes it is measured by whether the decision-makers acted out of responsibility toward the company and its stakeholders, or out of the desire to prove that they had achieved the biggest headline.

True leadership is tested where no one can see

Over the years, I have met entrepreneurs who chose to dilute their holdings significantly in order to allow their companies to keep growing. From the outside, this may look like a purely financial decision. In practice, it is one of the most complex tests of leadership. A person who clings to every percentage point of ownership may lose the entire company. A person willing to give up part of his ownership to protect its future proves that, in that moment, he is serving the company and not himself. Paradoxically, the willingness to give up power is sometimes the highest expression of leadership.

In one of the songs I wrote, “Fire of a Good Heart,” the following lines appear:

“Not every fire burns the path,

Some fires light the way for others.

When good intention leads the step,

Hearts, too, are kindled from within.”

Perhaps that is also the deeper message of Parashat Pinchas. The question is not whether there is fire within us, but what kind of fire is burning there. Is it a fire of ego, honor and personal interest, or a fire of mission, responsibility and commitment to values?

In the end, this is the great test of every manager, commander, educator or public leader. Not whether he managed to persuade others that he was right, but whether he himself knew, honestly, that he acted for the right reason.