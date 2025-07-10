Retirees volunteer to rebuild Israel’s northern communities as ceasefire holds

Last Friday, Snonit Eisenstein, a veteran early childhood director at Kibbutz Ramot Menashe, retired. This week, she headed north for a new national mission.
Eisenstein is among 21 retirees, mostly grandparents, who joined a new volunteering program, packing their bags to volunteer in conflict-zone communities in the Mateh Asher Regional Council. “We’ve complained for years,” Eisenstein said. “I decided to stop and start contributing to fix it.”
This groundbreaking initiative, led by the Elul organization with JDC-Eshel and philanthropic foundations, transforms the post-October 7 volunteer spirit into a structured movement.
It recruits experienced retirees to strengthen peripheral communities, living in kibbutzim like Eilon, Hanita, Matzuva and Ga’aton, assisting with education, welfare and daily needs as defined by the council. A similar program by the Emunah movement, will launch next year in Kiryat Shmona.
Eisenstein leaves her partner and family behind. “My partner supports me,” she said. “I told my kids and grandkids, ‘Keep the kibbutz safe, I’ll see you soon.’ I don’t know exactly what I’ll do but I’ll be where I’m needed.”
The program fosters a supportive community among volunteers. “It’s not about arriving alone and finding your place,” Eisenstein explained. “We’re part of a framework that stabilizes both returning residents and us.”
Ilana and Izzy Benozio, aged 68 and 71 from Rishon LeZion, parents of three and grandparents of four, don’t see their age as a barrier. Ilana, a group facilitator, said, “After October 7, age gaps vanished. We’ve worked enough; now it’s time to give.”
Similarly, Shai and Sigal Levi, both 63 from Mitzpe Aviv, bring extensive social outreach experience. “We’re always seeking purpose,” Sigal said. “After fostering children and helping establish our community in Misgav, this is our next step.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Shai, an expert in renewable energy project management, added: “I’ll do whatever’s needed—manage a big project or drive a tractor, happily.”
The volunteers arrived this week to tour their new work environment, set to begin September 1. At Kibbutz Hanita, evacuated and then damaged by Hezbollah fire during the war, a few members shared its history, struggles near the Lebanon border and recent community rebuilding efforts.
Hanita member Adi Shani said: “Taking a break mid-life to do Zionism is inspiring. It’s not about age but feeling young and able to contribute.”
Ariel Yoker, Mateh Asher’s volunteer coordinator, noted the retirees’ “vast experience and commitment,” to northern recovery, predicting the program’s long-term impact.
JDC-Eshel Director-Generl Yossi Heymann called it a “pioneering expression of Zionism, promoting purpose and mental health in later years,” with plans to establish it as a national program.