Life in limbo: Displaced Israelis face uncertain future as rebuilding efforts stall

Since the devastating events of October 7, over 250,000 Israelis have been displaced, with tens of thousands still unable to return to their homes.
In Kiryat Shmona, a northern city near the Lebanese border, more than half of the buildings lie damaged or destroyed, leaving residents grappling with an uncertain future.
Among those displaced is Raz, a mother now living in a Tel Aviv hotel with her family. After over a year away from home, she has begun rebuilding her life in central Israel, though the emotional toll remains heavy.
Meanwhile, Yaniv, a 23-year-old rapper from the north, clings to hope of returning despite the widespread destruction.
Volunteers like Naor and social worker Sima have stepped up to support evacuees, offering guidance, organizing activities and providing a sense of stability amid chaos. Yet challenges persist.
According to recent reports, 58% of northern evacuees rate government assistance as insufficient and nearly 70% express hesitation about returning due to safety concerns and inadequate rebuilding progress.
As thousands remain in temporary housing, families face difficult choices: rebuild in the north, start anew elsewhere or wait for promises of recovery that feel increasingly distant. Their stories highlight the human cost of displacement and the resilience required to navigate an uncertain path forward.
