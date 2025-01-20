Emily Damari's victory sign is iconic symbol of resistence; 'She is a fighter'

Emily Damari’s friends could no longer contain themselves—they rushed to Sheba Medical Center on Sunday evening, where she was reunited with her family after 471 days in captivity. Draped in an Israeli flag and embraced by her mother and brother, Emily—known to many as “everyone’s best friend”—was finally home. She spent the night surrounded by loved ones, her unmistakable smile lighting up every victory photo.

One now-iconic photo of Emily, taken during a FaceTime call with her brother, has already become a symbol of her resilience. In the image, Emily is missing two fingers, injuries she sustained during the October 7 attack. “She’s a warrior—that photo says it all. It shows how strong she is, and thank God she’s safe now,” said Noy Ben Moshe, a former army friend who was among the dozens who had come to the hospital to see her.

“I never thought this moment would actually come,” Ben Moshe added. “We’re overwhelmed with mixed emotions because there are still others in captivity. Sadly, I’ve lost family members and friends from my hometown in the south. All of Emily’s friends are inside waiting to see her. The Emily I saw in the photo is the same Emily I’ve always known—strong and full of life.”

Other friends described the emotional moments when Emily arrived at Sheba. Spotting them outside, she leaned out of a hospital window to wave. “We shouted up to her, and she was so happy, so full of joy,” one friend said. “We couldn’t rest until we saw her, and we still can’t rest—she’s Emily Damari, one in a million.”

“There are about 50 of us here, and more are on their way,” another friend added. “She’s everyone’s friend. You’ll be hearing so much more about her. She’ll share her story, and I’m sure she was everyone’s best friend in captivity too. She’s our light, she’s magic. There’s a reason people everywhere are talking about Emily Damari.”

Emily’s release was part of an emotional and dramatic day that also saw the liberation of Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher . The tense day began with delays, as Hamas stalled in providing the list of hostages to be freed. Finally, at around 10:50 AM, the list was handed over to Israeli authorities, confirming the release of Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari. Families were immediately notified. “Romi is on the list—it’s official. Good luck to us all,” wrote Shachaf Gonen, revealing that his sister was among the hostages. Emily’s brother, Tom, wrote, “We love you and are waiting for you,” while Doron’s friend Meitar shared, “All the prayers in my heart,” along with verses from Psalms.

By 5:00 PM, the hostages were handed over to the Red Cross. They were seen stepping out of Red Cross vehicles, walking on their own, surrounded by crowds, while armed Hamas militants stood guard. At 5:38 PM, it was confirmed that the three women had been transferred from the Red Cross to IDF special forces inside Gaza. By 5:53 PM, the announcement came: all three had crossed into Israeli territory.

After crossing the border, the women were taken to a reception point in the Gaza border communities, where they were reunited with their mothers in deeply emotional scenes. From there, they were airlifted by helicopter to Sheba Medical Center, which had been specially prepared for their arrival.

Upon release, Hamas presented the women with a bag containing “gifts and souvenirs” from Gaza, including a photo of the Strip. Israeli officials condemned the gesture, calling it a “cynical and psychological exploitation of hostages whose freedom was stolen by monsters.”