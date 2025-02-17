Freed hostage Agam Berger urges national unity in first video message after captivity

Agam Berger , an IDF lookout soldier held captive by Hamas for 482 days, appeared in her first video statement Monday, urging Israelis to maintain unity and strength.

Berger, who was abducted during the October 7 attack from an IDF operations room in Nahal Oz , said division among Israelis had emboldened their captors.

2 View gallery Agam Berger ( Photo: from Instagram )

"When they saw our division, it made them happy," Berger said. "They told us that when we are united, we are strong. Let’s preserve our unity and strength as the people of Israel."

She also called on Israelis to take action to help secure the release of the remaining hostages. "I truly believe that each and every one of us has the power to do something to help bring the hostages home. I ask you to take on just one good deed. It really brings everyone’s return home closer."

Berger thanked Israeli soldiers and security forces for risking their lives in efforts to rescue the hostages. "Thank you to all the people of Israel who have stood by our families, fought, struggled, supported them, prayed and did everything possible to bring us home."

2 View gallery Liberated IDF lookouts embrace Agam upon her release ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

On Friday, Berger, Albag, Ariev and Levy met with outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, where Halevi apologized for the military’s failure to protect them on Oct. 7. "Soldiers dreamed of the privilege of being able to come and rescue you," Halevi told them.

Agam reunites with her brother





During the meeting, the freed lookouts shared details of their prolonged captivity and expressed feeling abandoned by the IDF during the attack. Halevi praised their performance on Oct. 7, telling them, "You should never have been underestimated. You are excellent soldiers, and what you did on that day was commendable."

He assured them that the defense establishment was conducting an in-depth investigation into the failures of that day and emphasized their role in the process. "You have a place in these investigations," he said.

Agam Berger with her parents ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





In an interview with Ynet and its sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth, Berger’s mother, Meirav, shared insights into her daughter’s experience in captivity. She said Agam, who grew up secular, fasted on Yom Kippur and Tisha B’Av while in Gaza. "She told me, 'On Passover, I accidentally ate bulgur; I didn’t know it was chametz,'" Meirav recounted.

She also said Agam had found comfort in a prayer book left behind by IDF soldiers. "She prayed constantly, and it was clear to her she would get through it. She even kept Shabbat there, something she had never done before. When the terrorists told her to cook for them, she said, ‘I don’t light fires on Shabbat.’ As a Haredi woman from generations of religious observance, I don’t know if I would have had such strong faith in a situation like that."