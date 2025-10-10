Jennifer Aniston’s timeless fashion: Still channeling Rachel Green’s iconic style at 56

Jennifer Aniston will forever be “Rachel from Friends.” More than two decades after the show ended, and despite numerous other roles, she remains linked to the iconic question: were they on a break?
At 56, Aniston is still single, stunning and a queen of rom-coms. She owns the legacy of the 1990s hairstyle everyone tried to emulate, has Angelina Jolie as her official nemesis and Brad Pitt as the legendary ex. She has proven that a woman can be both funny and beautiful—a rare combination in U.S. television—and has avoided falling into typecasting, lowbrow projects or scandals.
Aniston built her career as the upgraded version of the “girl next door,” maintaining a polished, scandal-free public image. She became a symbol for women betrayed in love, owning the archetype of “the wronged woman” without letting it define her personal life.
After years in romantic comedies, she briefly receded from the spotlight, returning with the Netflix film duo Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler and the fourth season of The Morning Show. Now well into her 50s, she proves she is more than a relic of her past fame, continuing to command attention with class.
Fashion-wise, Jennifer Aniston still leans on her "Friends" persona. For a decade, she set trends in what to wear, how to style hair, and what shoes to choose—an influence she hasn’t abandoned. She continues to maximize every opportunity from that iconic image.
Over the past 20 years, she remains very much “Rachel”—the young woman working at Ralph Lauren and sharing a New York apartment. Though far removed from Aniston, the 56-year-old global star, she still convinces the world of that persona’s charm.
Aniston is not edgy, controversial or avant-garde like today’s pop icons. She dresses well, selects flattering outfits and favors designer houses that suit her approachable, commercial style.
She is queen of strapless and mini dresses, usually in black. When not wearing a mini, she opts for mid-length sheath dresses, often paired with her signature layered blonde hair. These are classic red-carpet looks—timeless, elegant and widely admired.
For the PR campaign for the new season of The Morning Show, she appeared in a black strapless Rick Owens gown, a purple satin evening dress with ruffles and another black gown with ruffled jumpsuit-style details—a modern semi-formal staple.
In an unusual Vanity Fair shoot, she was photographed gardening in elegant ensembles by Gucci, Schiaparelli, Saint Laurent and Paco Rabanne. Titled “Zen and the Art of Living,” the feature nods to a 1970s classic but has little to do with Aniston herself. Still, the images are visually striking, and her outfits complement her perfectly.
Even a century from now, she will remain Rachel. In the imaginary "Friends" world today, she marries and divorces Ross, moves to Paris but struggles with French, returns to New York and becomes a wellness and beauty guru for women in midlife.
Her fashion choices rarely shock; instead, they earn polite nods of approval. Yet she can still surprise with daringly revealing looks, like the tiny Chanel bra she modeled for Allure three years ago, always maintaining elegance.