Jennifer Aniston’s timeless fashion: Still channeling Rachel Green’s iconic style at 56

Jennifer Aniston will forever be “Rachel from Friends .” More than two decades after the show ended, and despite numerous other roles, she remains linked to the iconic question: were they on a break?

At 56, Aniston is still single, stunning and a queen of rom-coms. She owns the legacy of the 1990s hairstyle everyone tried to emulate, has Angelina Jolie as her official nemesis and Brad Pitt as the legendary ex. She has proven that a woman can be both funny and beautiful—a rare combination in U.S. television—and has avoided falling into typecasting, lowbrow projects or scandals.

25 View gallery Jennifer Aniston, 2025 ( Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images )

25 View gallery Vintage Dior dress; Jennifer Aniston wins an award at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards ( Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

25 View gallery A serious look at the world premiere of 'The Morning Show,' 2019 ( Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP )

25 View gallery Celine dress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2024 ( Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

25 View gallery At the Emmys, 2024 ( Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

25 View gallery Alexander McQueen dress on the red carpet, 2019 ( Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

25 View gallery The cast of 'Friends' with the Emmy Award, 2002 ( Photo: AP Photo/Reed Saxon )

Aniston built her career as the upgraded version of the “girl next door,” maintaining a polished, scandal-free public image. She became a symbol for women betrayed in love, owning the archetype of “the wronged woman” without letting it define her personal life.

25 View gallery Fashion-wise, she still relies on her image from the 'Friends' era; Jennifer Aniston ( Illustration: Erez Amiran )

25 View gallery Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the Emmys, 2002 ( Photo: AP Photo/Kim D. Johnson )

After years in romantic comedies, she briefly receded from the spotlight, returning with the Netflix film duo Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler and the fourth season of The Morning Show. Now well into her 50s, she proves she is more than a relic of her past fame, continuing to command attention with class.

25 View gallery With Matthew Perry at the Emmys, 1995 ( Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello/file )

25 View gallery With Courteney Cox at a Chanel event, 2018 ( Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

25 View gallery Atelier Versace dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2017 ( Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP )

25 View gallery A relaxed look at an event for the film 'Murder Mystery,' 2019 ( Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP )

25 View gallery Oscar de la Renta dress at the Emmys, 2024 ( Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Fashion-wise, Jennifer Aniston still leans on her "Friends" persona. For a decade, she set trends in what to wear, how to style hair, and what shoes to choose—an influence she hasn’t abandoned. She continues to maximize every opportunity from that iconic image.

25 View gallery Givenchy jacket and jeans on the red carpet, 2018 ( Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )

Over the past 20 years, she remains very much “Rachel”—the young woman working at Ralph Lauren and sharing a New York apartment. Though far removed from Aniston, the 56-year-old global star, she still convinces the world of that persona’s charm.

25 View gallery A dress by the Reformation brand at an event for the series 'The Morning Show,' 2024 ( Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Aniston is not edgy, controversial or avant-garde like today’s pop icons. She dresses well, selects flattering outfits and favors designer houses that suit her approachable, commercial style.

25 View gallery Celine dress at the premiere of the film 'Murder Mystery' in Los Angeles, 2019 ( Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

25 View gallery Dolce & Gabbana outfit at the Critics' Choice Awards, 2024 ( Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

She is queen of strapless and mini dresses, usually in black. When not wearing a mini, she opts for mid-length sheath dresses, often paired with her signature layered blonde hair. These are classic red-carpet looks—timeless, elegant and widely admired.

25 View gallery Rick Evans' dress at the premiere of the fourth season of 'The Morning Show,' 2025 ( Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP )

For the PR campaign for the new season of The Morning Show, she appeared in a black strapless Rick Owens gown, a purple satin evening dress with ruffles and another black gown with ruffled jumpsuit-style details—a modern semi-formal staple.

25 View gallery Dolce & Gabbana dress at the Golden Globes, 2024 ( Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

In an unusual Vanity Fair shoot, she was photographed gardening in elegant ensembles by Gucci, Schiaparelli, Saint Laurent and Paco Rabanne. Titled “Zen and the Art of Living,” the feature nods to a 1970s classic but has little to do with Aniston herself. Still, the images are visually striking, and her outfits complement her perfectly.

25 View gallery Atelier Versace dress at the screening of the film 'Murder Mystery 2' in Los Angeles, 2023 ( Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

Even a century from now, she will remain Rachel. In the imaginary "Friends" world today, she marries and divorces Ross, moves to Paris but struggles with French, returns to New York and becomes a wellness and beauty guru for women in midlife.

25 View gallery At the screening of the film 'Murder Mystery 2' in Paris, 2023 ( Photo: AP Photo/Lewis Joly )

Her fashion choices rarely shock; instead, they earn polite nods of approval. Yet she can still surprise with daringly revealing looks, like the tiny Chanel bra she modeled for Allure three years ago, always maintaining elegance.

25 View gallery Dior dress at the Golden Globes, 2020 ( Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP )

25 View gallery A John Galliano dress on the red carpet, 2019 ( Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP )