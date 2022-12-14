Morocco's World Cup celebrations an uneasy sight in Israel

We still don’t know how the 2022 World Cup will end, but we do know that one of the biggest stories right now is the north African underdogs: Morocco.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The Moroccan team has been defeating countries thought to be much stronger, like Spain and Portugal , and enjoying worldwide support in the process – including from the Jewish state.

3 View gallery Palestinians wave Moroccan and their national flags as they watch a live broadcast of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal played in Qatar, in Gaza City ( Photo: AP / Fatima Shbair, File )

Israelis from around the country are celebrating the Moroccan wins , not only those in the Arab sector or of Moroccan descent. Thousands packed into cafes and restaurants, bursting into cheers as Morocco triumphed.

But, not without complications.

Morocco is a proud member of the Arab world. And, as such, the Moroccan wins have led to significant celebrations, not only in every Arab nation, but also in the Palestinian territories such as the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem.

Israeli police were accused of using excessive force in east Jerusalem while attempting to break up local residents’ celebrations after Morocco’s victory against Portugal, yet another chapter of their Cinderella story. Images on social media showed Israeli officers equipped with batons seemingly suppressing celebrators in the streets of the Palestinian area.

.@IsraelPolice officers equipped with batons ensure that no one in East Jerusalem will celebrate Morocco's victory too joyfully. There's zero justification for this. pic.twitter.com/OHlLN904wx — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) December 10, 2022

Police in Israel’s Negev region were also expected to increase their force due to the fear of riot-like celebrations after the semifinal match between Morocco and France, following similar scenes after their previous victories. Six people in the southern communities have already been arrested for allegedly firing weapons into the air following one of the matches.

And while this is happening locally, celebrations on the field are also cause for Israeli concern.

Morocco’s Atlas Lions have used their victories to showcase the Palestinian issue to the world by waving the national flag at every chance. This has led to some heightened emotions regarding the team’s World Cup journey, especially among Palestinians, but has also caused some reproach from Israelis. Many say they are happy for Morocco - but would be happier if it wasn’t for the presence of the Palestinian flag.

3 View gallery Morocco's defender Jawad El Yamiq waves the Palestinian flag after his team the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Canada and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar ( Photo: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP )

The north African country’s enthusiasm for the Palestinian cause was offbeat. Morocco was one of four Arab nations to normalize relations with Israel in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, ending a decades-old taboo in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

Yet, despite Muslim leaders across the region breaking bread with Israel , the World Cup – and more specifically, the Moroccan celebrations – seemingly confirmed that the Palestinian cause still matters for much of the Arab world, drawing contradictory scenes of support in Israel.

Is the Palestinian flag being waved necessarily an anti-Israeli move? Many times it is, but it doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game. And for many Israelis, it isn't.

"I’m happy, but it’s not because I have Moroccan roots, but mainly because I support the underdog. And Morocco played smartly, using the tools it had,” Rafi Nidam, CEO of Israel’s SC Ashdod soccer team, told the Walla news site. “I love the little guy playing soccer against the greats, and I absolutely do not rule out them winning the World Cup. Their success should inspire Israeli soccer.”

3 View gallery Palestinians celebrate Morocco's win over Portugal in the streets of the West Bank city of Hebron after the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal ( Photo: HAZEM BADER / AFP )

“Obviously, it’s not the most encouraging to see them rushing to celebrate using the Palestinian flag," Nidam continued, "but I don’t know if that is directed against us."

This seems to be a clear example that you can support the Palestinian cause and still hold good relations with Israel. Morocco will celebrate with Palestinian flags, while Israeli tourists will be happily greeted in Rabat and Casablanca.

Is this the new Middle East? It seems so.



