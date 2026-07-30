Ben Affleck wins $1 million on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'

Affleck didn't do it alone. He was joined by Jamie Ding, the champion of another quiz show, Trivia King. Like the other celebrities who compete on the special edition of the program, Affleck doesn't actually receive the prize money. With an estimated net worth of $300 million, he doesn't need it, and he and Ding donated their winnings to the Eastern Congo Initiative, the nonprofit Affleck founded in 2010 to support communities in the eastern

Democratic Republic of the Congo