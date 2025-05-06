Six siblings in uniform: Israeli family continues to serve after brother’s death in Gaza war

Before the Gaza War, the Golditch family consisted of seven siblings: Yair, Yoav, Yoel, Rachel, Merav, Hadas and Mordechai. On October 7, six of them were called up for reserve duty, and three were injured during service.

On August 16, 2024, Sgt. Major (res.) Yoel Golditch passed away from a heart attack while on leave from active reserve duty. He was 35.

Yoel served as a combat soldier in the Nahal Brigade during his mandatory service and, since his discharge in 2012, reported for every call-up. "Even when others stopped showing up, even when it wasn’t convenient for him—Yoel was always there," his siblings shared.

Yoel also fought as a reservist during 2014's Operation Protective Edge. "His unit experienced a traumatic incident there," said his brother Yair. "It was only during the Gaza War that he realized he had been carrying trauma ever since. The day after he passed away, the Defense Ministry officially recognized him as suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder."

His sister, Hadas, added: "He came back a different person after that operation. The mental struggles are no less difficult—and sometimes even harder—than dealing with physical injuries. Anyone in this situation must address these challenges, but sadly, for Yoel, it was too late."

During the Gaza War, Yoel experienced more difficult situations. He completed his first round and was called up again last May for a second deployment in Gaza. "Yoel didn’t share much," Yair recounted, "but for the first time, I heard him mention the word 'therapy.' He described the horrifying things he saw in the field after the massacre and was deeply shaken when he returned."

In July, during his service, Yoel injured his shoulder. Medical tests revealed a torn tendon, requiring rest and recovery. "He was in a lot of pain," Hadas said. "He had to stay home and was frustrated that he couldn’t be with his fellow reservists." About a month after his injury, Yoel unexpectedly collapsed at his parents' home in Moshav Nov. "The day before, I had spoken to Yoel on the phone," Hadas recalled. "He told me he was eager to get back to his life and made it clear that if there was another reserve call-up, he would report, no matter what."

Hadas herself was injured during her reserve duty in a drone strike in Hurfeish on June 5, 2024 , an incident in which Staff Sgt. (res.) Refael Kauders was killed . "I was hit by shrapnel all over my body," she said. "The nerve in my left hand was severed. Three months ago, I underwent surgery and am still in the process of recovery. Yoel supported me throughout my struggle with the injury. He was very present in my life, especially after I was hurt."

Their immense personal loss notwithstanding, the Golditch siblings continue to serve in reserve duty. Yair, 44, married and a father of six, serves in the Etzioni Brigade and has completed about 230 days of reserve duty, with a fourth deployment upcoming. Yoav, 43, married and a father of five, has completed roughly 400 days as a fighter in Nov’s alert squad. Yoel completed two lengthy reserve stints.

Merav, 32, is part of the Misgav Am alert squad and a reserve medical company commander, with approximately 510 days on duty since the war began. Hadas, who serves in the Alon Brigade, completed 70 days before her injury and is now in recovery. Mordechai, 27, a fighter in the Alon Brigade, has completed about 240 days of reserve duty since October 7. The only sibling not called to serve is Rachel, 39, a physical education teacher.

"My sister Hadas was injured while serving in the northern sector, I lost my brother Yoel and then my brother Mordechai was injured during the maneuver in Lebanon," Yair said. "Even during Yoel’s shiva, we siblings discussed continuing our service. It was clear to us that Yoel, in our place, would have continued to report for reserve duty. As long as we can, we will keep contributing."

"What some people call a burden, I see as a privilege," he added. "When I returned from reserve duty, I accompanied my eldest son to his enlistment in the Paratroopers Brigade." Despite being exempt from reserve duty due to his age and being a father of six, Yair refuses to stop serving.

Hadas shares his sentiment. "Losing Yoel motivated me to return to uniform," she said. "We can’t afford to give up on our service. Yoel didn’t give up on reserve duty, even when he faced countless challenges. If we’re called, we will continue to show up."

Last month, four of the siblings participated in a therapeutic trip to Cyprus, organized by the Friends of the IDF (FIDF) in the U.S. and the Yad LaBanim organization. The group included siblings who had experienced profound loss and were also engaged in intensive reserve duty. "It was a very special experience," said Hadas. "There was a sense that people there understood each other without needing to speak, a kind of safe and open space."