Living the brasserie dream: elegant estate for a couple

The homeowners, who run consulting services from the house, asked for a residence combining high living standards, flexible hosting options, and dedicated workspaces, while reflecting their love of art, music, and European culture. The concept was a home inspired by a French brasserie blended with a modern European farmhouse style, shaping everything from façades to materials and custom carpentry.
The single-story house is composed of wings divided into public and private zones, allowing each area its own character while maintaining continuity. The narrow street-facing façade is clad in brick applied to resemble aged masonry. A path runs along the length of the house, leading to an entrance foyer positioned between the wings—both a point of connection and separation.
Entry is via a central patio, a key architectural element that mediates between indoors and outdoors. From one side, the garden is visible through glass; from the other, the interior unfolds. The European-style front door opens to a brick-paved foyer laid in a herringbone pattern, echoing brasserie design language.
The main living wing extends from the foyer, anchored by a green-turquoise cabinetry wall that continues into an L-shaped kitchen. At its center stands a five-meter island with rounded edges, used for cooking, dining, and entertaining. The custom carpentry combines tall green units, lower natural oak cabinets, and upper blue-gray units with a rustic finish. Brass mesh-front cabinets display tableware, while brass detailing throughout adds a refined, jewel-like quality.
The central space features a dramatic 7.5-meter ceiling with exposed steel beams and decorative joints, reinforcing an industrial-European aesthetic. The zinc-clad sloped roof and 3.6-meter windows bring in abundant natural light and connect the interior to the garden.
The dining area flows directly from the kitchen and is framed by storage, a large garden-facing vitrine, and a brasserie-style bar used for hosting. The bar also separates the public space from the couple’s private suite.
The living room overlooks a huge pool and open fields, and includes a high-end sound system, piano, and a custom metal unit displaying the owners’ art collection. Lighting fixtures suspended from the high ceiling—some incorporating fishing nets—define scale and enhance the blend of industrial and rustic-romantic styles.
The couple’s bedroom suite faces the pool and includes a walk-in closet with a central island, and a bathroom with parquet flooring, green-toned tiles, brass fixtures, and glass partitions. Custom furniture emphasizes geometric textures and warm materials.
A standout guest powder room features brick flooring, graphite-toned wood paneling, and bespoke brass details. Opposite it is the homeowner’s office, designed as a hybrid workspace and personal retreat, complete with musical instruments and custom storage, finished in deep blue tones for intimacy.
The wife’s clinic has a separate entrance and includes a kitchenette, seating areas, and pink-accented interiors.
A guest wing includes a children’s room with bunk beds, an additional bedroom, and a bathroom with black-and-white floral mosaic tiles. The laundry room features original Moroccan flooring.
The landscaped garden—designed as a direct extension of the house—includes a covered outdoor lounge and a long pool with a waterfall. Exterior elements such as brick façades, wood-framed windows, cappuccino-colored shutters, and zinc roofs complete the European farmhouse aesthetic in a contemporary Israeli interpretation.