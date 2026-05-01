Living the brasserie dream: elegant estate for a couple

A couple in their 60s built a 400-sqm home on a 0,5 acre plot in a town in Shephelah, designed by Sarah and Nirit Frankel; blending French brasserie and European farmhouse styles, it features workspaces, guest areas, and indoor-outdoor living

Yulia Prilik Niv
|
PrintFind an error? Report us
In a town in Shephelah region, on a sprawling 0,5 acre plot with long, narrow proportions, architects Sarah and Nirit Frankel designed a 400-square-meter private home for a couple in their 60s. Their children have left home but visit frequently with grandchildren.
The homeowners, who run consulting services from the house, asked for a residence combining high living standards, flexible hosting options, and dedicated workspaces, while reflecting their love of art, music, and European culture. The concept was a home inspired by a French brasserie blended with a modern European farmhouse style, shaping everything from façades to materials and custom carpentry.
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
The single-story house is composed of wings divided into public and private zones, allowing each area its own character while maintaining continuity. The narrow street-facing façade is clad in brick applied to resemble aged masonry. A path runs along the length of the house, leading to an entrance foyer positioned between the wings—both a point of connection and separation.
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
Entry is via a central patio, a key architectural element that mediates between indoors and outdoors. From one side, the garden is visible through glass; from the other, the interior unfolds. The European-style front door opens to a brick-paved foyer laid in a herringbone pattern, echoing brasserie design language.
The main living wing extends from the foyer, anchored by a green-turquoise cabinetry wall that continues into an L-shaped kitchen. At its center stands a five-meter island with rounded edges, used for cooking, dining, and entertaining. The custom carpentry combines tall green units, lower natural oak cabinets, and upper blue-gray units with a rustic finish. Brass mesh-front cabinets display tableware, while brass detailing throughout adds a refined, jewel-like quality.
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
The central space features a dramatic 7.5-meter ceiling with exposed steel beams and decorative joints, reinforcing an industrial-European aesthetic. The zinc-clad sloped roof and 3.6-meter windows bring in abundant natural light and connect the interior to the garden.
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
The dining area flows directly from the kitchen and is framed by storage, a large garden-facing vitrine, and a brasserie-style bar used for hosting. The bar also separates the public space from the couple’s private suite.
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
The living room overlooks a huge pool and open fields, and includes a high-end sound system, piano, and a custom metal unit displaying the owners’ art collection. Lighting fixtures suspended from the high ceiling—some incorporating fishing nets—define scale and enhance the blend of industrial and rustic-romantic styles.
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
The couple’s bedroom suite faces the pool and includes a walk-in closet with a central island, and a bathroom with parquet flooring, green-toned tiles, brass fixtures, and glass partitions. Custom furniture emphasizes geometric textures and warm materials.
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villain the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
A standout guest powder room features brick flooring, graphite-toned wood paneling, and bespoke brass details. Opposite it is the homeowner’s office, designed as a hybrid workspace and personal retreat, complete with musical instruments and custom storage, finished in deep blue tones for intimacy.
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
The wife’s clinic has a separate entrance and includes a kitchenette, seating areas, and pink-accented interiors.
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villa in the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villain the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
A guest wing includes a children’s room with bunk beds, an additional bedroom, and a bathroom with black-and-white floral mosaic tiles. The laundry room features original Moroccan flooring.
24 View gallery
וילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקלוילה במושב בשפלה, אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים: שרה ונירית פרנקל
Villain the town in Shephelah, architecture and interior design: Sarah and Nirit Frankel
(Photo: Itay Banit)
The landscaped garden—designed as a direct extension of the house—includes a covered outdoor lounge and a long pool with a waterfall. Exterior elements such as brick façades, wood-framed windows, cappuccino-colored shutters, and zinc roofs complete the European farmhouse aesthetic in a contemporary Israeli interpretation.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""