Math teacher enlists at 48: ‘In the classroom or in uniform, it’s the same mission’

When five members of her family were called up for reserve duty on October 7 , Dr. Yael Nemet, a math teacher at Amit Amichai Yeshiva in Rehovot, set up an assistance operations center with friends in Mazkeret Batya to support the families of reservists. But she wanted to do more, so she enlisted in the IDF.

Nemet, 48, a mother of five, now serves in the reserves as a service support officer in the Negev Brigade. Between and during her reserve duty days, she remains deeply committed to teaching her students and preparing them for next week’s math matriculation exam.

3 View gallery Dr. Yael Nemet: 'In the classroom or in uniform, it’s the same mission' ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

When the war broke out, her husband, son, two daughters and son-in-law were all called up for reserve duty. She chose to enlist in the IDF later in life. “I felt something was missing,” she says. “I did very meaningful national service, but I was never part of the IDF.

“As the war continued and reservists were serving more and more days, I realized the army needed additional recruits. That connected with my own desire to serve in the IDF. I believe religious girls should serve, too, and the army must provide a framework that meets their needs."

After completing her basic training, she began serving as a service support officer in the Negev Brigade, leading a team that supports reservists’ families across the brigade.

“Being both a teacher and a reservist is extremely challenging,” she admits. “My responsibility is to make sure the students are ready for the matriculation exam, even when the schedule on base is packed. When I can’t be there in person, we move to Zoom. The students record themselves solving exercises, send me videos, and I give them feedback. We don’t give up on anyone.”

A lesson in education

At Amit Amichai Yeshiva, Nemet and the math teaching staff have led students to an exceptional achievement: more than 50% now eligible for the 5-unit (Israel's highest level) math track. A decade ago, the eligibility rate for 5-unit math was 21%, similar to comparable schools.

Creativity is part of the success story. Among other initiatives, Nemet leads a project called “Running to 5,” in which students in the math excellence class also train for a 5-kilometer run. The project was dedicated to the memory of the yeshiva graduates, Capt. Eyal Mevorach Twito and Staff Sgt. Michael Ben Hamo, who fell in the war.

3 View gallery Staff Sgt. Michael Ben Hamo (left); Capt. Eyal Mevorach Twito ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Alongside her work at the yeshiva, Nemet mentors math teachers in the Education Ministry’s Rural Education Administration and works to promote the “high-tech matriculation” program in 180 schools. For her, students’ success in STEM subjects is no less a national mission than military service.

“Promoting excellence and confidence in students is at the core of my work,” she says. “It means giving every boy and girl the ability to succeed in five-unit math. That is the growth engine of the Israeli economy. For me, contributing to the country inside the classroom or in uniform is the same mission.”

3 View gallery Students from Amit Amichai Yeshiva’s excellence class take part in a memorial run for graduates who fell in the war ( Photo: Courtesy )

“Even when teacher Yael is on reserve duty, she holds Zoom classes with us throughout the year,” says Or Weiss, a 12th-grade student at the yeshiva who is taking the five-unit math matriculation exam this year. “Despite the challenging situation, she truly cares and does everything in her power to help us succeed.”