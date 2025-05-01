Herzog: Hostage crisis, internal strife demand unity over partisan politics

As Israel celebrates its 77th Independence Day, President Isaac Herzog is grappling with the nation’s deepening divisions, the rise of violent rhetoric and the growing political polarization. Despite the turmoil, Herzog, who is known for championing statecraft, expressed cautious optimism about Israel’s future.
In an exclusive interview with Yedioth Ahronoth, Herzog said that while the situation in Israel is worrying, he believes it is not too late to rebuild national unity. “We are 77 years old. It’s incredible,” Herzog remarked. He recounted his and his wife Michal’s visits to over 1,100 grieving families of fallen soldiers and civilians and emphasized the need to address the division that has plagued the country in recent months.
Herzog, who has long advocated for maintaining the nation’s democratic institutions, noted the dangers of violent discourse. “I am concerned about the aggressive and inflammatory rhetoric. I am concerned about impatience and an unwillingness to listen,” he said. “My goal is to urge everyone to calm down and engage in respectful debate.”
The president strongly rejected the notion that Israeli society is on the brink of collapse, despite rising tensions. “I don’t like using terms like ‘collapse’ or ‘civil war,’” Herzog said. “We are witnessing processes that are worrying, but I believe the vast majority of Israelis support human rights, the rule of law and are opposed to the idea of civil war.”
Herzog was also quick to clarify that he was not referring specifically to the government, but rather to all those engaging in divisive language. “I mean anyone involved in such discourse,” he added.
The Israeli presidency is often associated with a figure who represents unity and Herzog is no exception. “I don’t make symmetrical comparisons,” Herzog said, adding that while those in power, such as government leaders and security agencies, hold extra responsibility, the attacks on institutions like the police, military and judiciary must be recognized as harmful to the state’s integrity.
Despite the growing political rifts, Herzog emphasized the importance of judicial independence. He reiterated his full support for Israel’s judicial system, amid ongoing debates surrounding the proposed judicial reforms, but also acknowledged the need for reforms to address balance between government branches. “It is essential to respect the rule of law, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a legitimate and long-standing demand for limits on judicial overreach,” he stated.
Addressing tensions surrounding recent actions by Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, Herzog expressed disagreement with the boycott of Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit, but refrained from condemning Levin. “I do not approve of boycotts,” Herzog said, adding, “The situation is difficult, but I still believe in the importance of dialogue.”
Herzog also discussed the recent turmoil surrounding the ousting of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. Reflecting on the political and security implications of Bar’s dismissal and the subsequent legal battles, Herzog said, “This is deeply upsetting. I am concerned for the security of the state and these internal divisions could weaken us when facing serious threats.”
The president also addressed rumors about a political deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly surrounding the possibility of a pardon for the prime minister. Herzog denied the claims of a deal, calling them “lies.” He firmly stated, “I was elected with a clear mandate and my victory was based on trust in me by the Knesset.”
Herzog rejected the idea that his election was part of a political bargain with Netanyahu, stating that many Likud members, independent of Netanyahu’s influence, supported his candidacy. He also dismissed suggestions of any ongoing political negotiations, especially the notion of offering Netanyahu a pardon, calling the idea “ridiculous.”
Reflecting on his role, Herzog underscored the importance of a spiritual and emotional connection to his duties as president, emphasizing that the presidency transcends political maneuvering. “The role of president is not about political positioning; it’s about unity and stability,” he said.
As for his future after his term ends, Herzog expressed no desire to return to political life. “There’s no intention to return to politics after my presidency,” he asserted, though he noted his continued commitment to serving the country.
Herzog’s remarks also touched on the recent challenges facing Israel’s democracy. With mass protests and public debates over the country’s direction, Herzog noted that while some trends are concerning, Israel still maintains a vibrant democracy. “We must remain calm, engage in dialogue and avoid rhetoric that could lead to escalation,” he warned.
In closing, Herzog emphasized that the key to overcoming Israel’s current challenges lies in a collective effort to focus on what unites rather than divides. He encouraged Israelis to step beyond their entrenched positions and seek understanding, especially amid the ongoing crisis related to the hostages taken by Hamas. “The hostages are our highest priority,” he stated, before urging everyone to remain focused on returning them safely without letting politics cloud the issue.