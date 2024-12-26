Journalists are mishandling critical evidence in Syria needed for prosecuting war crimes

From the collapse of the Syrian regime and the flight of former President Bashar Assad, a deluge of news stories has emerged from a nation struggling to recover. Syria, described as a vast prison under the Assad regime, has revealed dozens of detention centers and security branches rife with evidence of war crimes.

Many media professionals have observed that much of this reporting lacks proper oversight, partly due to the chaotic handling of sensitive documents left in these facilities. Journalists, in a race for exclusives, often accessed these sites without authorization, mishandling materials that could serve as critical evidence in prosecuting crimes.

Arab media, for example, widely reported on documents retrieved from security branches implicating former officials in war crimes. Yet many of these documents subsequently disappeared, erasing evidence vital for accountability.

Syrian political analyst Wael Al-Khalidi criticized journalists entering government facilities without authorization from the new Syrian administration. He stressed that any handling of documents should occur under the supervision of national authorities, warning that journalists otherwise risk being perceived as “thieves” pilfering sensitive material – a scenario that has indeed occurred.

Ibrahim Hussein, director of the Syrian Center for Media Freedoms, highlighted the need for professional standards, urging reporters to prioritize their safety and ethical integrity. “Journalists must also be familiar with local and international laws regarding handling forensic evidence. It is essential not to tamper with, move, or alter evidence unless necessary to preserve it," he explained.

Similarly, Mohammad Al-Sattouf, a member of the Journalists’ Association, emphasized the importance of verifying the authenticity of documents and preserving their integrity. He advised consulting experts to validate evidence and maintain confidentiality, particularly when dealing with sensitive investigations or witness testimonies.

Ethical violations have also recently extended to the treatment of former detainees. Some media outlets, such as Al Jazeera, were criticized for bringing former prisoners back to their cells and asking them to reenact the conditions of their detention. Observers condemned this as a severe breach of journalistic ethics, turning reporters into interrogators.

Al-Sattouf pointed out that journalists have an ethical duty to respect privacy and avoid publishing graphic images or content that violates the dignity of victims and their families. Instead, he stressed the need for balanced coverage that delivers the facts while upholding humanitarian principles.

Journalist Ahmed Alayan condemned such practices as a descent into “media madness.” He attributed these ethical breaches to the lack of professional standards in many media organizations, calling for immediate reform to prevent further harm.

The proliferation of misinformation in Syria, compounded by years of violence and suppression, represents another significant challenge. Misleading narratives have fueled hatred and distorted facts, both locally and globally.

Ahmed Primo, director of the verification platform Taqat, warned of the dangers of misinformation in the context of detention and imprisonment. He cited examples of well-intentioned misinformation that undermined the credibility of verified testimonies, videos and photos.

Primo highlighted a case involving the BBC, where the network misled the public by claiming its correspondent in Damascus facilitated the release of a former detainee, who later turned out to be a security officer complicit in crimes.

He also emphasized the critical role of the new Syrian authorities in maintaining evidence integrity. “While we advocate for media freedom, there must be guidelines to ensure responsible reporting,” he said.

The mishandling of evidence, Primo argued, risks obstructing justice. Sensitive materials must be preserved for prosecuting perpetrators rather than exploited for journalistic scoops.

Since the collapse of the Syrian regime, the state-run media has remained largely paralyzed. Officials cite a lack of qualified personnel to manage even basic operations, such as running the state television network.

Despite widespread public demands for a robust national media to report on ongoing developments, Syrian state media remains conspicuously absent, leaving a vacuum of reliable information.

A source close to the Ministry of Information in the new Syrian government stated that the level of chaos in state institutions following the fall of the regime was not as extensive as might have been expected, considering the magnitude of the event. The source noted that the fall of the regime in such a manner could have resulted in even greater disorder.

The source, who requested anonymity, highlighted the severity of the mishandling of documents, which could serve as criminal evidence, that occurred in prisons and security branches. However, this occurred due to the absence of capable personnel to safeguard these institutions after the regime’s collapse.

In this context, Ibrahim Al-Qaddah, a member of the Syrian military cadre, said that the situation has now reached an acceptable level of stability. He affirmed that all institutions and their documents are currently protected, and the government has expressed its willingness to cooperate with any international body seeking to investigate crimes.

Previously, the head of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria requested access from the new authorities to begin on-the-ground investigations into atrocities. The UN has expressed concern over the potential loss or destruction of critical evidence.

While sufficient evidence exists to prosecute those responsible for crimes in Syria, preserving these materials requires coordinated efforts among all stakeholders, according to the Commission.

Remote evidence collection by the UN’s International, Impartial, and Independent Mechanism has supported approximately 230 investigations in 16 jurisdictions, including Belgium, France, Sweden and Slovakia.

