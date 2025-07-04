From feet to walls: The psychology behind sexual fetishes

Clinical Psychotherapist and couples counselor Shai Spitzen doesn’t mince words when addressing the anxieties of those with sexual fetishes . "Many people fear they won’t find partners—not just because fetishes might be statistically rare, but because they dread rejection in relationships."

His approach is pragmatic: "I’d ask them: If you didn’t have this fetish, what would stop you from relationships? Sometimes they say nothing. Sometimes they discover other barriers." He also challenges them to confront uncomfortable truths: "Would you accept unsatisfying sex? Or wait for someone open-minded and compatible?"

Spitzen clarifies the clinical landscape with precision. A fetish means "significant, heightened and consistent sexual arousal from objects or body parts not typically sexualized."

While the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) still labels it a paraphilia, he notes a crucial shift: "It’s no longer automatically a disorder. Definitions changed."

He recounts darker history—how this classification once brought legal consequences or institutional stigma. Israel’s pivot to the ICD-11 matters deeply: "Fetishism was removed from the list entirely. Now we focus on consent, distress and harm—not the attraction itself."

What are some common fetishes? "Feet dominate—shoes, bare feet, socks. Then fabrics: leather, lace, latex." But Spitzen’s eyes light up discussing extremes. "Two women married objects—the Berlin Wall and Eiffel Tower. Another loved the Empire State Building."

This isn’t fetishism, he clarifies, but object sexuality: "Romantic attachment where the relationship feels mutual." When asked why no one married Jerusalem’s Western Wall, he chuckles: "Maybe it happened secretly!"

The 'why' behind desire

The origins behind fetishes fascinate Spitzen. He unpacks theories without oversimplifying:

Biology : "Brain regions for feet and genital pleasure overlap—might explain foot fetishes."

Behavior : "Imprinting, like ducks sexually fixating on boots. Or conditioning—Pavlov’s dogs applied to desire. Quail studies showed birds mating with buttons linked to partner access."

Psychology : "Objects feel safer than people—there's no rejection. Attachment theory suggests neglected kids might prefer predictable objects."

Yet he cautions: "No research ties fetishes to trauma. Humans defy single explanations."

Gender gaps and surprises

"Studies show fetishes affect 2%-25% of men versus 4%-14% of women," Spitzen notes. Why the gap? "Men are more visual, exposed earlier to sexual content, and society permits their exploration." Objectum sexuality, however, flips the script: "Here, women dominate."

Spitzen’s tone hardens discussing therapeutic malpractice. "Many therapists still use outdated frameworks or personal morals. They see fetishes as problems to cure." He contrasts this with modern ethics: "If someone publicly grinds on cars, the issue is consent violation—not the attraction."

Today’s goals are clearer: self-acceptance, community connection ("finding others like you is healing"), and integrating desires consensually. He rejects coercive "broadening your range" approaches: "Why assume their preferences are inadequate?"

For dating, Spitzen is unequivocal: "Discuss fetishes when sexual preferences arise—and have that conversation." His script? Start indirect: "I really love foot massages—is that something you’d explore?" Delaying risks disaster. "The goal isn’t suppression," he concludes. "It’s finding where your desires belong."