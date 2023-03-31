Life on Israel's most expensive street

Perched atop a cliff in Herzliya's upscale Pituah neighborhood, mansions line the street, nestled amid verdant greenery. Luxury vehicles adorn the driveways which are as grand as the homes they lead to, and all enjoy a stunning view of the Mediterranean - welcome to Galle Tkhelet St.

"Galle Tkhelet is known to be the number one street in Israel," said Ram Gefen, director of the research department at real estate agency Madlan.

4 View gallery Galle Tkhelet St. ( Photo: Assaf Kamar )

"There are insane villas here - right on the shoreline. It's where Israel's wealthiest people and important foreign ambassadors reside. The most expensive deal recorded on the street was NIS 230 million ($65 million)."

In the 1960s, the U.S. Embassy made a request to construct the ambassador's residence on Galle Tkhelet St. This decision marked a pivotal turning point, solidifying the area's prestige and increasing its allure."

Herzliya Pituah boasts a reputation for its affluent residents and extravagant properties, but it's also known for its prime location. The area is home to one of the only streets in central Israel that runs along the beach, without any street or boardwalk in between. This is largely thanks to legislation passed in the early 2000s, which prohibits residential construction within 300 meters of the shoreline.

As expected for a city with a thriving hi-tech industry, many of the affluent residents in Herzliya Pituah are executives of large-scale companies and industry professionals. However, these wealthy homeowners tend to keep a low profile and are not fond of media attention or interviews.

"These are new rich people who have purchased land here for construction at a very expensive price," said Gefen. Despite this, the neighborhood continues to expand rapidly, with many new construction sites visible throughout the area.

