The Israeli game-changing upgrades that made the F-35 world's most sought after fighter jet

Saudi Arabia is on track to become the second country in the Middle East after Israel to field the F-35 stealth fighter, following public statements by U.S. President Donald Trump during his recent meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman .

In remarks widely reported by international media during their Washington meeting , Trump said Saudi Arabia would receive F-35 jets under an arrangement similar to Israel’s, and that Israel would be satisfied with the deal. He said the jets provided to Riyadh would be “pretty similar” to those flown by the Israeli Air Force, according to multiple news outlets.

1 View gallery ( Photo: DIRK WAEM / BELGA / AFP )

Israeli defense analysts emphasized that while Saudi Arabia may receive the advanced Block 4 model, it would not include the Israeli-specific modifications known to set the F-35I “Adir” apart from other versions. Israeli upgrades include classified avionics, locally integrated mission systems and operational software Israel is uniquely authorized to tailor.

Defense commentary published by U.S. analysts in recent months highlighted Israel’s ability to extend the jet’s range and improve its performance during long-distance strikes, citing publicly known elements of Israel’s operational experience. Analysts abroad have also noted Israel’s consistently high readiness rate for the jet, which remains significantly above that of most operators. Israel maintains its own full-service maintenance and upgrade center at Nevatim Air Base, allowing rapid turnaround after missions.

Foreign defense publications have also pointed to Israel’s distinctive electronic-warfare suite, produced by Elbit Systems, which is designed to counter Russian and Iranian air-defense systems. These reports said the modifications drew interest from U.S. defense officials preparing for future operational challenges in the Pacific theater.

The F-35 program was originally built as a multinational initiative with layers of security and operational oversight to prevent advanced technology from reaching hostile actors or being used against U.S. interests. Washington also retains mechanisms that allow it to monitor the intended use of partner-nation aircraft, a structure that has shaped how the jets are sold globally.

In 2021 the United Arab Emirates withdrew from a planned F-35 purchase, citing cost and program restrictions, even after normalizing ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords. U.S. officials have since expressed concern that if Washington does not move forward with a sale, Saudi Arabia could turn to other suppliers, including China’s J-20 or Turkey’s domestically produced Kaan stealth fighter.