Hostage families torn between seder and Gaza on 2nd Passover without loved ones

A year and a half has passed since the massacre of October 7, and 59 hostages are still being held in captivity in tunnels under Gaza. During this time, the status of some families has changed—some hostages have returned and become survivors of captivity, while others have been brought back as fallen victims and laid to rest in Israel. Yet, the community of the hostages' families continues to fight for the return of every single one of them, against the backdrop of stalled negotiations and the latest report of another proposal—this time Egyptian—for the release of the hostages.

Ruchama Bohbot: A mother's pain

Ruchama Bohbot’s son, Elkana, is being held captive in critical condition, injured and suffering from a chronic illness. At the end of last month, Hamas released two videos of him in captivity . Though these videos served as proof of life, they only deepened his mother's concern about his condition. "Since the beginning of the war, my feelings have completely changed, especially after 33 humanitarian hostages were returned. My son should have been on that list, and we are filled with anger," she shares with pain. "He’s 33, a father to a child, injured, asthmatic. To this day, we haven’t received clear answers as to why he wasn’t on that list. When he comes back, I will investigate this to the fullest and won’t let it go."

4 View gallery Hadassah Lazar, Rohama Bohbot and Yair Moses ( Photo: Shalev Shalom, Avigail Uzi, Kobi Kuankas )

Reflecting on the distressing videos of her son, she says, "My son is suffering physically and mentally, and we saw in the videos what he’s going through. I haven’t even recovered from the first video, and then the second one came, which completely broke me. To see him begging… How do I feel after a year and a half like this? Terrible. A year and a half ago, there were more than 200 hostages, and we were sure that the State of Israel would bring all of them back quickly and that it would all end. But where is the army? Where is the government? I don’t understand how a year and a half has passed, and there are still no answers. I have no clue. For a year and a half, I’ve been on medication just to get through each day. And now another Passover? How did this happen? Endless anger, and we don’t know who to turn to. To whom haven’t we turned and begged?”

Still, she finds solace in the support of the people of Israel: "The people are with us and strengthen us, and I’m grateful for this nation that helps, gives hugs, kind words, encouragement," she adds. "For a mother in my situation, that’s the only hope left. So what’s left for me to do after a year and a half without answers? Each time, I set myself a goal. During Hanukkah, I said a miracle must happen, and he would return to me, but it didn’t happen. After Hanukkah, it was Purim. His birthday—I told myself there’s no way, he must come back, but Purim also passed. Now another Passover is here, and there are talks, but the fighting is intensifying. Do you know what kind of heart attack that gives me? The anxiety? The returnees tell us that every time there was shelling, they were punished—they were beaten, starved, and abused. So where are all the ears? Where is the state? No one understands the situation. But you have to believe; you must not lose hope. God forbid if I stop hoping—because who will be left if I do? I send my son energy, so he doesn’t lose hope."

4 View gallery Rohama with a picture of her son Elkana ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

She also directed a message to the citizens of Israel: "Ahead of Passover, I want to tell the nation—our strength is in our unity. I feel that the moment we unite, when we leave behind the divisions of left and right, the hostages will return. When the hostages return, we’ll deal with everything else."

Yair Moses on his father's return: "He doesn’t seek to be a known hero"

"Until a year and a half ago, both of my parents were considered hostages," says Yair Moses. "What we went through during that time, words can’t describe. But now, we’re with them, and it’s not something we take for granted, especially knowing that there are elderly people who didn’t manage to return alive. Fortunately, my father came back in reasonable condition, but despite all the challenges, it’s very important to him to continue fighting, even though he doesn’t want all the exposure. It’s important to him to be part of the struggle."

"My father is overwhelmed by the love and support," Yair continues, "but he would go back in a second to being an anonymous farmer in the kibbutz. He doesn’t seek to be a known hero; he just wants to go back to being Gadi Moses. But he’s starting to realize that it’s not possible. Today he’s focused on the fight to bring back the hostages and on rebuilding Nir Oz. That’s what’s important to him. He’s involved in everything, contributing in the fields and raising funds. It’s crucial for him to be engaged and to ensure that this happens as quickly and effectively as possible."

4 View gallery Yair Moses ( Photo: Avigail Uzi )

Hadassah Lazar: Mourning and fighting for others

"Ever since my brother was brought back for burial , we’ve been trying to piece ourselves together, but we can’t. I feel like a part of my body has been severed. A huge void has opened, and we live with the loss. When we arrived at the unveiling of his gravestone, I felt there was no turning back. It was a point of no return, and from here, we move on to a different kind of life," says Hadassah Lazar.

"I can’t believe a year and a half has passed since this madness began. I’m stuck on October 7. I’m sad, desperate, and in pain," she says. "I constantly feel like we’re taking one step forward and two steps back. Every day brings different news—stalled negotiations, progress, setbacks. All the families are asking for one thing: a breakthrough. We all want an end to the selection process. It’s hard for me to process that a year and a half has passed, and we’re already marking a second Passover without them."

4 View gallery Hadassah with a picture of her late brother Shlomo ( Photo: Kobi Kuankas )

Hadassah continues to fight for all the hostages, standing at every rally with photos of hostages, whether alive or fallen, holding their memory close. "I’m enraged, furious—I’ve run out of words to express how I feel about everything that’s happening right now. My brother’s legacy is unity. Our family is a mix of ultra-Orthodox, secular, settlers—and we are all united. That’s his message to the leadership and the people of Israel."