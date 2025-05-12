Saudi journalist warns Israel: Resolve Palestinian conflict or forget normalization

Abdulaziz Alkhamis, a Saudi journalist and researcher on Middle Eastern affairs, offers a candid and nuanced perspective on the shifting dynamics of U.S.-Saudi relations, the region's pursuit of peace and the challenges of normalization with Israel.

Speaking with clarity and urgency, Alkhamis delves into the strategic goals of Saudi Arabia and the barriers that must be addressed to achieve lasting stability in the Middle East.

An interview with Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Alkhamis ( Video: Lior Sharon )

For decades, Saudi Arabia has maintained a cooperative relationship with the United States, but Alkhamis notes that this alliance has faced challenges, particularly during Democratic administrations.

"I think Saudi Arabia has a long-time cooperation with the United States," he begins, "but this cooperation has many times had problems because the Democrats, when they come to the White House, their relation has become very weak, especially in Biden and Obama’s time."

However, under President Donald Trump, Alkhamis sees a renewed opportunity for stronger ties, particularly in defense and economic collaboration. "Trump needs a lot of support from Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries, especially in the economy, and Saudi Arabia and the Gulf want to bring defense and security cooperation in the region again to become stronger."

3 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: Jim WATSON / AFP Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, REUTERS/Nathan Howard )

A key aspect of this cooperation is Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of a civilian nuclear program , a development that has raised concerns in both the United States and Israel. Alkhamis defends Riyadh’s right to develop nuclear energy, citing the kingdom’s energy needs.

"Saudi Arabia burns more than 3 million barrels every day for electricity and energy. That’s why they need nuclear plants and clean energy," he explains. He adds that the kingdom’s broader economic vision includes nuclear technology as part of its diversification efforts. "This is the right for Saudi Arabia. If America will give and cooperate, there are a lot of countries that want to sell this technology to Saudi Arabia."

Two-state solution for normalization

The discussion inevitably turns to the prospect of normalizing relations with Israel, a topic that has garnered significant attention in recent years. Alkhamis is clear that such normalization is contingent upon resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. "The deal with Israel or the normalization of Israel does not feel good now because of the Netanyahu government and the two-state solution," he says.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ( Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled, Yariv Katz, AFP )

He stresses that addressing the Palestinian cause is essential for peace in the region. "If we want to normalize relations with Israel, we need to solve the problem, the core problem, the heart of the problem. If we have a two-state solution and guarantee the security of Israel and the prosperity of Palestinians, we will have a very good solution for the future."

Alkhamis underscores the significance of Saudi Arabia’s position, not just as a leader in the Arab world but as a representative of the broader Muslim community. "Saudi Arabia is a very important country not only for Arabs but for Muslim countries. If Saudi Arabia normalizes relations with Israel, it means the whole or majority of the Arab and Muslim worlds will come to normalize relations with Israel."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

However, he warns that this will not come freely. "They [Israelis] need to do something; they need to give something. Without solving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, we will not have any solution. The Saudis will not go through."

The journalist also addresses the role of Hamas in the ongoing conflict and its impact on the region. While acknowledging the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza, Alkhamis insists that it is only a small part of the larger issue. "People focus on Gaza as the main problem. It’s not the main problem; it’s a part of the problem. Without solving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Gaza is just one piece, and we will face conflict after conflict."

3 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

He is particularly critical of Hamas and political extremism, which he sees as a major barrier to peace. "I call it stupid strategies when we accept Hamas and political Islam and other extremists," he says bluntly. "Extremists, they will not solve, they will not help, they will not do anything for their people. They do it just for religious purposes or for their personal and organizational problems."

Alkhamis calls for a new, unified strategy to confront extremism across the region. "We need a new strategy in the region. It’s against political Islam, against all extremists from any religion, and we need to deal with it."

As the conversation concludes, Alkhamis expresses hope for a brighter future where cooperation replaces conflict. "We need a new Middle East," he emphasizes. But for this vision to materialize, he insists on addressing the root causes of discord. "If we don’t solve the problem properly, we will continue trying to help, but the problems will come back again and again."