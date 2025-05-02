'I defend the country I live in - they break my mother’s hand': Yoseph Haddad on advocacy

Arab-Israeli activist and former Israel Defense Forces soldier Yoseph Haddad said he believes a majority of Arab citizens in Israel want to be part of Israeli society and live in coexistence with Jewish citizens.

“I truly believe there is a majority of Arabs who want to be part of Israeli society,” Haddad said during a recent appearance on The Watercooler podcast. “Not everyone is like me, and I don’t think there are Jews who are as patriotic as I am in terms of being combat soldiers—but I know there’s a majority who want a shared life.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

Haddad, 39, is a Christian Arab from Nazareth who volunteered for the IDF and served in the elite Golani Brigade. He later founded the NGO “Together – Vouch for Each Other,” which works to bridge gaps between Arab and Jewish communities in Israel. He is recognized internationally for his pro-Israel advocacy and views on coexistence.

“I’m a citizen of this country—it’s mine just like it’s yours,” Haddad said. “You’re Jewish, I’m Arab—so what? Our enemies don’t differentiate between us.”

Haddad enlisted in November 2003, shortly after a Palestinian suicide bombing at the Maxim restaurant in Haifa killed 21 Israeli civilians—both Jews and Arabs. “ That attack made my decision final . From that moment, if anyone asked me if I was sure I wanted to enlist, I said, ‘A million percent yes,’” he recalled.

The activist emphasized that while he is aware of tensions and divisions, focusing solely on negative aspects leads to a distorted view. “If we only look at the bad, we’ll always conclude this place is full of hate. But that’s not true. I know the reality. Most Jews and Arabs want to live together as part of Israeli society.”

Haddad said many Arabs who express pro-Israel views or identify openly as Israeli face accusations of betrayal. “Any Arab who says he’s Israeli is immediately labeled a Zionist and a traitor,” he said. “People come up to me and say, ‘Yoseph, say exactly what you’re saying. That’s what we think but are afraid to say out loud.’”

He said his family has supported him throughout, despite the challenges. His mother was once hospitalized after being assaulted due to his activism. “My father told me, ‘They’re attacking you because they can’t fight your message. Don’t let them stop you.’”

Haddad travels with security when needed, especially after violent protests erupted during his public appearances abroad. During a lecture in Oxford, England, he required seven bodyguards. “Outside, there were smoke grenades and chants of ‘Wanted: Dead or Alive.’ If I had been alone, I wouldn’t be here today,” he said.

He also criticized Arab-Israeli singer Lina Makhoul for listing a concert location as “Haifa, Palestine,” saying such statements contribute to false narratives about Israel. “If someone says Haifa is Palestine, and denies your existence, and you still prefer them over someone like me who loves this country—there’s a serious problem,” he said, addressing critics from both Jewish and Arab communities.

Haddad was seriously injured during the 2006 Lebanon War, when a Hezbollah-fired missile narrowly missed him. He lost part of his foot and was nearly killed. “The doctor told the rescue team: ‘If you arrive within an hour, he’ll live. If not—come collect the body,’” Haddad recalled. “I never lost consciousness.”

Haddad is engaged to American-born Israeli journalist and advocate Emily Schrader . The couple met through pro-Israel advocacy work and have delayed their wedding multiple times, including due to the October 7 Hamas attack that led to war in Gaza. “We’re like a married couple already, just without the paperwork,” he said.

Despite multiple offers to enter politics, Haddad said he has put those conversations on hold. “Since October 7, I decided not to meet with anyone. This isn’t the time. My focus is on Israeli advocacy, visiting the wounded, and raising awareness about the hostages.”

Asked whether he ever considered converting to Judaism, Haddad was clear: “No. I’m proud to be Arab and proud to be Israeli. These identities go together.”