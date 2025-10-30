Baywatch, Zikim edition: The elite IDF unit guarding a beach once scarred by Oct. 7 massacre

On the first weekend since Zikim Beach reopened following the October 7 massacre , the children of “A,” the commander of the new outpost there, came to visit. The two 12-year-old twins and their 11-year-old sister were excited to see the beach restored and didn’t want to leave. Their father pitched a tent, and the family spent the night by the sea — a quiet, peaceful weekend at a place once marked by tragedy.

“This place is healing for the soul, a symbol of resilience,” the commander said. “We’re doing everything to make sure what happened here on October 7 never happens again.”

3 View gallery IDF’s elite Yatar unit — a mounted tactical force that took command of Zikim Beach

A., a reservist, serves in the IDF’s elite Yatar unit — a mounted tactical force that took command of Zikim Beach and operates from a new outpost built to protect swimmers and nearby communities. A veteran of the Eilat Counterterrorism Unit (LOTAR), he now leads a team of highly trained fighters, including graduates of elite units such as Egoz, 669, and Maglan, reassigned to the tactical beach unit.

Though the beach reopened to the public about two weeks ago, it followed months of intensive training and preparation. The Yatar unit underwent comprehensive exercises for every possible scenario, including simulations of the deadly infiltration that took place on the same beach more than two years ago.

Hamas terrorists storm Zikim Beach on October 7

In recent weeks, the fighters have practiced repelling attacks from the sea using boats and assaults on the shoreline, as well as identifying and neutralizing aerial threats from small drones and ultralight aircraft. The unit is equipped with powerful off-road vehicles capable of navigating dunes and soft terrain — an essential advantage in the sandy, shifting landscape of Zikim Beach, where troops must sometimes dismount and fire while in motion.

A tent that became a symbol

Visitors to Zikim Beach today would hardly recognize it as the site of a massacre. Only deep among the dunes, about 300 meters from the waterline, stands a weathered tent — abandoned but still containing sleeping gear and food left behind by civilians who fled the area. On that horrific Saturday, several beachgoers sought refuge there before escaping east and hiding among the bushes for a full day until they were rescued. The tent remains untouched, a silent memorial to the tragedy.

Eighteen people, including teenagers, were murdered at Zikim that morning as Hamas terrorists landed on the beach by boat, opened fire, and continued their rampage toward nearby IDF bases and Kibbutz Zikim.

3 View gallery A tent that became a symbol, remains untouched, a silent memorial to the tragedy

“Since then, everything has changed — both on the beach and in the wider area,” A. said. “With help from the navy, we’ve created a secure swimming zone. One of the key lessons from Oct. 7 is full coordination between all forces, and today we’re synchronized and ready to respond instantly.”

After months of reconstruction and reinforcement, thousands of visitors have returned to Zikim Beach. Yet a lingering unease remains — a quiet reminder of the horrors once witnessed there.

Capt. “C,” commander of the Yatar unit, is stationed on-site daily. His fighters patrol the area but keep their distance from beachgoers to maintain a clear boundary between security operations and leisure activity.

3 View gallery Zikim Beach ( Photo: Tomer Shonam Halevi )

“My message to the public is simple: there are people protecting you here at Zikim Beach,” Capt. C. said. “The Yatar unit is a skilled force that has quietly operated in Gaza and along the Israel–Egypt border, handling smuggling and security threats. Our fighters are trained for rapid dismounts from vehicles and immediate assaults when needed. We’ve undergone special training tailored to Zikim Beach — they’re expert drivers and experienced combat soldiers. We constantly challenge ourselves with new drills to make sure we’re never caught off guard again.”