From Tehran to Tel Aviv, Benny Sabati helps Israelis decode the Iranian regime

Benny Sabati never expected to become a household name. A senior analyst at the Institute for National Security Studies, he has spent years decoding Iran's behavior for policymakers and academics. But in the days after Operation Rising Lion erupted , Sabati became a surprise breakout star. His calm, fluent Farsi, and data-driven insights have made him a fixture on Israeli television, the go-to expert to explain Tehran's motives and missteps to a nation under threat.

He is an unlikely celebrity. At 52, Sabati is a measured and cerebral figure, far from the sensationalist punditry that often dominates the airwaves. But it is precisely his tone, and his depth of knowledge, that have resonated.

"What I’m about to say may sound wrong," he told a Sunday morning panel, hours after an Iranian barrage left 10 Israelis dead, "but as someone who was a child during the Iran-Iraq War, I prefer to focus on Israel’s insane achievements. Iranians are messaging me saying, 'You’ve conquered western Iran—this makes no sense.' On the other hand, I see our casualties and understand the price we’re paying."

Sabati has long advocated for taking the Iranian threat seriously and not falling back on illusions of diplomacy. "They only negotiate when a sword is at their neck. And even then, they see it as temporary—as a hudna," he said, using the Arabic term for truce or armistice.

His insights don’t come from theory alone. Born in Tehran, Sabati spent the first 15 years of his life under the Shah and then the Revolutionary Guards. What began as a secular, Western-facing childhood morphed into a nightmare of repression. "As a kid, it was terrifying—scenes I didn’t witness again until October 7," he recalled.

His family fled after his father, a CPA, was accused of collaborating with Israel and was nearly killed by the Revolutionary Guards. In 1987, they crossed the border with the help of smugglers and arrived in Israel. The transition wasn’t easy. "For Persian-speaking kids like me, it was rough. Not just the language—Israelis aren’t easy people," he admitted.

He refers to this period not as absorption but as "acclimation," noting how his accent and hair became the subject of ridicule. "You look like Eli Ohana," kids would tease, referring to a former Israeli soccer icon.

But over time, Sabati turned what once made him self-conscious into assets. "At first, it was a mark of shame. Later, I saw it could be an advantage. After my army service, a career counselor told me: 'This is your calling card. Don’t hide it.'"

He joined military intelligence, served for three decades, and today uses his background to shape national strategy. His critics include Eliyahu Yossian, a researcher of Iran and the Middle East, known for his hawkish takes. Sabati avoids ad hominem attacks but hints at philosophical differences. "I, too, came to Israel thinking I was right and everyone else was wrong. Eventually, I learned. You can get your point across without wishing death on others. I’ve changed. I hope he can, too."

Sabati’s expertise even informed the creators of the Israeli espionage series "Tehran," where he served as cultural consultant. His input added nuance—from details about Revolutionary Guard hypocrisy to underground desert parties where teens blasted music from the King of Pop at dawn, hoping to dance before the morality police arrived. "You ran alone. That wasn’t individualism—it was isolation," he said.

Sabati’s reading of the Iranian psyche is grim but clear. "Three things mean nothing to the regime: life, time, and money," he said. "They’ll wait out their enemies until the global winds shift. It’s not that they win—they just outlast."

Yet, he believes Israel has changed the equation. "At the rate we’re striking," he said, "Iran could see a fundamental shift in power within two weeks. The Ayatollah's inner circle is collapsing—he’ll be left alone."

Victory, in Sabati’s eyes, won’t come with a surrender document, but with subtle signals. "When they start signaling a desire to negotiate, that means they’ve broken. With their pride and delusions of grandeur, it’s very hard for them to climb down from a tree once they’ve climbed it."

Can Israelis and Iranians be friends again? Sabati seems resolute: "Absolutely. They already look up to us. They constantly ask how to get a visa to Israel. Everyone there watched 'Tehran.' It’s popular because it’s anti-regime. Our friendship will look different—but it’s possible."

And what does he think about his sudden media fame? He chuckles. "Shampoo," he quips. "Everyone tells me with this hair I should do shampoo ads." Behind the modest jokes is a man who spent decades preparing for a moment he never sought—but is now uniquely qualified to meet.