Falafel joint among 100 best eateries in New York, NYTimes says

A small Israeli-owned falafel joint in Brooklyn appears on The New York Times list of '100 Best Restaurants' in the city published on Wednesday shattering all expectations in the Israeli culinary scene.

t chefs like Eyal Shani and Michael Solomonov.

"Falafel Tanami", owned by Galit and Ronen Tanami, was chosen by one of the world's most esteemed restaurant critics, Pete Wells, as something to look out for in 2023.

3 View gallery Falafel Tanami in New York ( Photo: Galit Tanami )

"The falafel is exceptional,” Wells wrote. “The pita’s thick pillows, baked to order, maybe even better. It's hard not to go overboard with the salads, vegetables, and garlic, everything is fresh as if you were at the market in Tel Aviv."

Despite the coveted publicity, the couple has had no time to celebrate. "When the newspaper's photographer sent me an email saying she wanted to come and take pictures of us, I didn't have any time to get back to her at all," recalls Galit Tanami.

I didn't even know the list was published

"I was so busy with work before Passover, but the photographer didn't quit, she called me and said 'I think you don't understand,' and told me that we were chosen. I didn't even know the list was published until customers started calling yesterday morning.

"I got about 500 phone calls and texts, all of them praising us and saying they were happy for us and that they were willing to wait in line to eat, and suddenly the number of followers on our Instagram exploded. I was surprised that they considered us a restaurant at all. We’re falafel joint."

The Tanami family used to have a bakery in Israel and say their falafel recipe is a secret. “Our recipe passes down in the family from my husband's grandmother. He and I are the only ones who know it, and only I make the falafel every day," Galit says.

"I don’t have a culinary background, I worked at a multimedia company in Israel, but I believe in everything my husband does, and when we moved to New York, I decided to just go with the flow."

From Israel to New York

New York is home to Ronen Tanami, who was born and raised in the city and lived there until he was 20, when he met Galit on a visit to Israel and remained for 15 years until Ronen quit his job.

"He convinced me to come back to the States and because he always loved food and knew how to make pitas, he told me he wanted to open a restaurant,” Galit says. “I didn’t speak English very well, so I agreed to work with him. He taught me how to make falafel and the rest is history."

The couple’s eatery has been open for seven years and according to the two, the recipe for their success is probably much simpler than it seems. "It's very simple. When someone comes in, especially Israelis or Jews, they immediately feel at home," says Galit.

"Me, Ronen, or our children are always around to greet every customer and ask how their day has been. There are Israeli songs playing in the background and the atmosphere is like being in a fresh produce market," she says

"We have pita bread imported from Israel, free pickles, olives, harissa, hummus, and more – all from Israel. We make everything on the spot, nothing is pre-made, everything is fresh, clean, and kosher.”

Galit says the couple’s initial success is owed to New York’s Israeli community after members of a Facebook group of ex-pats decided to eat there.

"After they recommended us online, nearly 600 people came here and fell in love. We've been on a roll since. We work very hard. We come every morning in our work clothes, put on gloves, and wash dishes, and if you work hard, you get results. We care about every customer. We’re very involved with the community and donate food for those in need.”

Price hike phobia

The restaurant’s prices are relatively low compared to others in New York - a falafel dish costs $8, a sabich costs $9, a plate of falafel costs $16, and the shakshuka comes in at $15.

"Every time we need to raise prices, I can feel myself tremble," Galit shares. "We want to make a comfortable living, not become millionaires," she says. The restaurant is closed on Saturday, but on other days of the week, they are open from 11 am to 10 pm.

Do you have plans to expand the business? "We have plans to expand,” Galit says. “I want to go to Miami, to Borough Park, there are already some people from Chabad who suggested we open a business with them. My dream is, of course, to open a branch in Israel because I believe that in the end, everyone will return home.

“I get a lot of proposals, but I am very possessive when it comes to our recipe. No one touches my falafel, and none of my workers make it but me. Even on days when I’m away I put all of the ingredients in one place and leave detailed instructions for those making it.”