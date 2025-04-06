The “People of Israel” Conference 2025 Opens Today at Expo Tel Aviv

The 2025 conference comes at a particularly turbulent moment for the Israeli public: a war fought on multiple fronts, nights spent in bomb shelters, soldiers in active combat zones, displaced families, wounded individuals undergoing rehabilitation, and hostages who have yet to return — a collective national trauma that has left a deep imprint.

3 View gallery President Isaac Herzog ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

Alongside the grief and pain, the past year also revealed remarkable strength: widespread civilian mobilization, rare mutual responsibility, and acts of heroism and recovery that showcased the power of solidarity. The conference takes place just days before Israel’s 77th Independence Day, and this year it centers on hope — as a vision, a core value, and a way forward.

The event is hosted by journalists Alexandra Lukash and Sharon Kidon, and opens with a performance by singer Boaz Sharabi. Immediately afterward, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will take the stage for a special interview with Yedioth Ahronoth journalist Chen Artzi Sror.

3 View gallery Oren Smadja ( Photo: Oz Mualem )

Later in the day, the main stage will welcome public figures who played a central role in Israel’s national conversation over the past year: Oren Smadja, Israel’s national judo coach who lost his son Omer in the war; Premier League referee Sapir Berman; renowned photojournalist Ziv Koren; and Yonatan Shamiraz, brother of Alon z”l who was killed in Hamas captivity and founder of the initiative "Kumu" (Rise).

3 View gallery Sapir Berman ( Photo: Oz Mualem )