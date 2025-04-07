'There’s no deep state, no dictatorship': Herzog calls to respect court, return all hostages

Speaking at Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth's People of Israel Conference on Monday morning , Herzog opened with a message about the hostages still held in Gaza. “It’s been a year and a half that our brothers and sisters have been deep inside the tunnels of Gaza,” he said.

“We must think about them every minute of our lives and do everything to bring them all home — every last one of them.”

2 View gallery President Isaac Herzog ( Photo: Central )

Ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday , Herzog added: “This is a critical meeting. I hope and pray that everything possible will be done at the White House. Bring new, creative ideas. Make the effort. Do whatever it takes to bring back our brothers and sisters — some to a Jewish burial, some to their homes.”

Amid ongoing tensions between the government, the Shin Bet and the judiciary, Herzog said:“There’s no deep state here. There’s no dictatorship. We have dedicated public servants who work hard for the country every day — giving their all, even as they’re constantly under fire.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

“We’re in the midst of deep disagreements but that doesn’t mean our democracy has collapsed. We have a functioning legal system and tomorrow the Supreme Court will hear the case. I trust it to consider all sides and rule on the merits.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nechoshtan )

Herzog criticized the public feud between branches of government, warning that it endangers national stability. “I’m deeply concerned. These clashes are intolerable and dangerous. They threaten the people and the state. We need honest, respectful dialogue on such disputes. There’s a silent majority in Israel saying: there will not be a civil war,” he said.

Herzog also addressed the Qatargate affair , saying. “There are serious questions that must be thoroughly investigated. I trust the police and law enforcement. These issues are critical to Israel’s security,” he said.

The president reiterated his call for a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attack. “A state inquiry must be established — it’s essential to our national recovery. I’ve advanced a proposal, agreed with Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit, that would include Deputy President Noam Sohlberg in the decision. I believe the panel should be expanded from three to five members.”