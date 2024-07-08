IDF officer wounded in Gaza vows return, encourages soldiers to fight on

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Elah, 32, from the town of Gan Yavne, commander of the 52nd Battalion in the 401st Brigade of the Armored Corps, was moderately injured on Sunday during combat in Rafah. Footage captured before his evacuation from the Gaza Strip revealed his determined message: "Keep fighting, kick their butts, I'll finish up at the hospital and come back to you."

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Elah, 32, from the town of Gan Yavne, commander of the 52nd Battalion in the 401st Brigade of the Armored Corps, was moderately injured on Sunday during combat in Rafah. Footage captured before his evacuation from the Gaza Strip revealed his determined message: "Keep fighting, kick their butts, I'll finish up at the hospital and come back to you."

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Elah, 32, from the town of Gan Yavne, commander of the 52nd Battalion in the 401st Brigade of the Armored Corps, was moderately injured on Sunday during combat in Rafah. Footage captured before his evacuation from the Gaza Strip revealed his determined message: "Keep fighting, kick their butts, I'll finish up at the hospital and come back to you."

In January, Ynet reporter Einav Halabi met Elah near Jabaliya. He shared that his wife also has a military career and supports him from home, allowing him to continue the fight. He joined the ground operation in the early days of the conflict and has rarely returned home since then.

In January, Ynet reporter Einav Halabi met Elah near Jabaliya. He shared that his wife also has a military career and supports him from home, allowing him to continue the fight. He joined the ground operation in the early days of the conflict and has rarely returned home since then.

In January, Ynet reporter Einav Halabi met Elah near Jabaliya. He shared that his wife also has a military career and supports him from home, allowing him to continue the fight. He joined the ground operation in the early days of the conflict and has rarely returned home since then.