"Your body isn't just a collection of organs; it's an interconnected system meant to work in harmony," explains Almog Gold, naturopath and Chinese medicine practitioner. "Chinese medicine recognizes that every two hours, energetic focus shifts to a different organ. There are hours when qi energy centers on the liver, others on the gallbladder, and still others on the heart."
Gold, author of an Israeli bestseller on nutrition, starts the circadian journey at dusk – the critical transition from day’s chaos to night’s restorative rhythm. "Europeans have 'happy hour' for good reason. After extreme workdays, evenings should slow down for family, friendship and self-care."
The organ clock unveiled:
- 5-7 p.m. (Kidney Time): "Kidneys govern vitality and hormonal balance. These hours prepare us for sleep. Even amid chaos, pause: deep breathing here renews resources – nature’s anti-aging."
- 7-9 p.m. (Heart Protector Time): "Fuel joy now: hobbies, family, gratitude journaling. For parents drowning in routines, find micro-moments of connection. This builds emotional reserves."
- 9-11 p.m. (Triple Burner Time): This invisible "organ" orchestrates energy flow. "Harmonize your day’s experiences mentally and physically – whatever that means for you."
- 11 p.m.-1 a.m. (Gallbladder Time): "Be deeply asleep. The gallbladder directs life resources – where we invest energy and time. Disrupting this sabotages liver detox."
- 1-3 a.m. (Liver Time): "Non-negotiable deep sleep required. Your liver detoxifies, filters blood, and performs anti-aging work. No green juice replaces this." Gold stresses that metabolic health crumbles without this sleep, especially amid Israel’s stressful reality: "Screen binging late? Prioritize sleep first."
- 3-5 a.m. (Lung Time): Lungs symbolize boundaries. Frequent wake-ups may signal imbalance – physical or emotional (e.g., work over-identification). Rule out organic issues like sleep apnea.
- 5-7 a.m. (Large Intestine Time): "The ideal window for elimination. Your body has sorted waste overnight – honor this purge rather than rushing into tasks."
- 7-9 a.m. (Stomach Time): "Breakfast is crucial after nightly cleansing. Refuel lightly but consistently. Skipping it often traces to late dinners."
- 9-11 a.m. (Spleen/Pancreas Time): Peak digestion transforms food into energy. "Complex meals are best eaten before noon."
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Heart Time): "Heart hours demand purpose and joy. If you feel dread now, examine life alignment."
- 1-3 p.m. (Small Intestine Time): "This detail-oriented organ optimizes nutrient absorption. Lunch is prime for complex foods."
- 3-5 p.m. (Bladder Time): "Begin winding down. Shed non-urgent tasks. Transition toward family and self – European-style."
The takeaway:
Track your energy dips, cravings, and discomforts against this clock. But Gold’s non-negotiable? Protect liver hours (1-3 a.m.) with deep sleep: "It’s the ultimate metabolic reset – no detox trend compares."
