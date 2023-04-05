The heart of a lioness: 102-y/o undergoes pacemaker implant surgery

Rochella (Rachel) Kafri, a resident of the northern moshav Nahalal, has accomplished a lot in her 102 years of life. Her most recent milestone was undergoing a complex surgery to implant an artificial cardiac pacemaker.

On Monday, Kafri came for her first inspection, and left with a smile - "They are very happy with me, they did a good job," she said.

Kafri is one of the oldest people in Israel and in the world to successfully undergo the implantation of a pacemaker, a medical device that sends electrical pulses to help the heart beat at a normal rate and rhythm.

