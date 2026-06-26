How to talk about a prenuptial agreement without damaging your relationship

There are some conversations that seem out of place in the lead-up to a wedding . Between choosing a venue, a dress , and an entrance song for the ceremony, the words “ prenuptial agreement ” can sound far too cold. Many couples worry that raising the subject will be perceived as a sign of mistrust, preparation for a breakup, or a subtle indication that one partner is already thinking about what happens if the marriage ends.

But precisely because the issue is sensitive, it should not be postponed until a time when tension, hurt, or a crisis has already emerged. A prenuptial agreement does not have to be a document that introduces suspicion into a relationship. In many cases, it can serve as an organized way to discuss questions that already exist beneath the surface: What happens to an apartment purchased before the relationship? How should financial assistance from parents be treated? What is the status of prior savings, a family business , a future inheritance, or debts that one partner brings into the relationship?

Many couples worry that raising the subject will be perceived as a sign of mistrust ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The greatest challenge is not only legal — it is primarily human. When one partner suggests signing a prenuptial agreement, the other may hear something entirely different: “I don’t trust you,” “I’m keeping an exit route open,” or “My money matters more than our relationship.” That is why the way the conversation is conducted is just as important as the contents of the agreement itself.

Another way to look at it is this: a prenuptial agreement is not intended to predict a separation but to establish clear rules. Just as couples discuss where they will live, whether they want children, their careers, and how they will manage a bank account, they can also discuss property and finances. Shared lives involve countless financial decisions, and when expectations are clear from the outset, there is less room for conflicting interpretations later on.

When relationships meet money

A prenuptial agreement is particularly important when the partners do not begin from the same financial position. For example, when one enters the relationship with an apartment, a business, substantial savings, or, conversely, significant financial obligations. Financial support from parents—often given with the best intentions to help a young couple—can also become a complicated issue later on: Was it a gift to both partners, or a loan that must be repaid?

Such agreements may be relevant even when there is no substantial wealth involved. Many young couples begin their lives together with a mortgage, loans, family assistance, or income disparities. A well-drafted prenuptial agreement addresses not only the question of “who owns what,” but also what will be considered joint property, what will remain separate, and how future changes will be treated.

For an agreement to fulfill its purpose, it must be clear and tailored to the couple’s specific circumstances. A prenuptial agreement that does not reflect the couple’s actual situation may create more questions than answers.

It is also important to remember that a general understanding or a private signature is not enough. A prenuptial agreement must receive formal approval. Before marriage, it may be approved by a notary, a marriage registrar, or a family court. After marriage, approval by a court or other competent judicial authority is required. Recently, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that a prenuptial agreement approved by a court before marriage remains valid afterward and does not need to be reapproved.

Another point worth remembering is that a prenuptial agreement is not a substitute for a fair and healthy relationship, nor can it resolve every possible dispute. It is designed to create certainty, but life changes. Assets are sold, homes are renovated, accounts become intertwined, children are born, businesses grow or close. That is why the agreement should be drafted in a way that takes into account both present circumstances and the possibility that reality will change over time.

Ultimately, a conversation about a prenuptial agreement does not have to ruin the mood. On the contrary, it can reveal something important about how a couple handles difficult subjects: whether they can discuss money calmly and respectfully, set boundaries without causing harm, and plan their future together without viewing it as a threat.

Marriage marks the beginning of a shared life. That life includes important decisions about family and property, and naturally involves differences between the partners. When the conversation about a prenuptial agreement takes place at the right time, in a respectful manner, and through an orderly process, it is not a sign of mistrust. Rather, it can be an expression of maturity, transparency, and a mutual desire to enter the relationship with the important issues openly discussed and all the cards on the table.