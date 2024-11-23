'Bella Hadid cried when I told her about October 7'

Israeli designer Brit Shaked is celebrating eight years since graduating from Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art and moving to New York. She lives in the Big Apple with her partner Ofer and their daughter Rena, who attends a Chabad daycare. "Ofer and I grew up just 10 minutes apart in Israel, and we have mutual friends back home, but we somehow had to come here to meet," says Shaked, 32, who recently fulfilled a dream by leading the design and couture production for Victoria’s Secret’s highly anticipated fashion show in New York, the brand's first in six years.

Behind the scenes, among angel wings and international supermodels like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Shaked says she remained true to her Israeli roots. "There was a lot of criticism online about me working with the Hadid sisters, but I didn’t have a say in the matter," Shaked explains. "I was chosen to manage this massive project, and they were part of the team of top models, alongside even bigger names like Carla Bruni, Kate Moss, Cher, Adriana Lima, and Tyra Banks. I didn’t treat Bella and Gigi any differently than the others. Instead of avoiding dialogue, as many expected, I saw working with them as an opportunity to speak from a position of strength about the events of October 7."

4 View gallery Brit Shaked ( Photo: Courtesy )

What do you mean by ‘a position of strength’? "The fashion world may seem glamorous from the outside, but at the end of the day, everyone is human, with insecurities and fears. All the models care deeply about how they look and are terrified of tripping on the runway during the live show. They crave emotional support and reassurance, just like anyone else. Meeting them for the first time is exciting, but once I start working, I’m the one who ensures they feel comfortable so they can perform their best."

How do you manage to make the Hadid sisters feel at ease while dealing with such conflicting emotions? She laughs. "I’m an Israeli with an Israeli accent, I served in the army, and I don’t hide who I am. But I separate my work from my personal beliefs. It’s incredibly difficult to detach from our feelings as Israelis, especially since October 7, but when you strip away the public image, the models are surprisingly human. One of them is a mother, and so am I."

What kind of criticism did you face online for working with them? "The comments were harsh: ‘How dare you. You have blood on your hands.’ But I succeeded in sitting with them one-on-one. I told them I was in Israel on October 7 for a family wedding that was canceled due to the war, and I stayed there for a while with my baby during an extremely traumatic and frightening time. I shared the loss and grief we’ve all felt, how everyone in Israel knows someone who has been impacted. Though the conversation was brief, I felt empowered to expose them to our suffering. Bella even cried when I told her my story."

4 View gallery Bella Hadid ( Photo: AP/ Daniel Cole )

She cried? She should delete her Instagram. "I brought that up, too. It was my chance to say, ‘What you’re doing on social media is hurting so many people.’ If I had refused to work with her, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to say it. And I wouldn’t have achieved anything by being confrontational. When I came to their fittings, I had a lot of animosity toward them, and I was even disappointed that they were polite and human toward me. I don’t know if it was genuine, but they’re professionals. You don’t reach their level without being highly professional."

Shaked also held her ground with other celebrities known for their lack of support for Israel, such as Iman and Paloma Elsesser. "Again, my strength came from the fact that they were models before a critical show and needed my help in their most stressful moments. Right before the show, they came to me in tears from the pressure, and I was able to have a profound impact on them. Despite what they think, I was there as an Israeli and a Jew, and they needed me. That’s why I think the criticism of ‘You shouldn’t have worked with them’ is misguided. The victory is being present, not disappearing. We have more influence from within, not from the outside."

What about the Hadid sisters’ prominence on social media? "In Israel, people blow their influence out of proportion. Yes, they have a significant following, but in the show I managed, they were just two of many models, including the wonderful Israeli model Sun Mizrahi. The Hadid sisters weren’t special in any way—one opened the show, and the other closed it."

4 View gallery Brit Shaked with Sun Mizrahi ( Photo: Courtesy )

What’s your view on haute couture in Israel? "Unfortunately, many people in the Israeli fashion industry work for free. It’s hard for me to even mention the sums I earn in New York. There’s no couture in Israel; there aren’t the budgets to execute grand projects, and there’s little value placed on art. When I create a moving garment, I get responses like, ‘Why do I need this?’ or ‘I can’t wear that.’ People in Israel understand the concept of art on a wall, but they don’t grasp paying $10,000 for a dress that’s a work of art."

Do you understand the concept? "Yes, because I know what it takes and what it offers. Cities like Paris, Milan, and New York have industries built around this, generating millions. There are people who seek unique pieces, and they sell. But let’s face it, succeeding financially in haute couture is challenging. Many celebrities expect designers to work for free, saying, ‘I’m a celeb; design for me, and I’ll tag you online.’ Early in your career, it’s a fair trade—I did plenty of free work for credit because you need the experience and exposure."

Why not shift to commercial fashion entirely? "I tried, and it made me very unhappy. When you’re a creative designer and have to compromise your art, it’s stifling. For two years, I worked in commercial fashion, and I realized I didn’t aspire to the roles above me. It was demoralizing. On the other hand, I need to make a living. Living in New York with two kids is expensive. So at first, I took unpaid projects for the sake of my creativity while doing other jobs to make ends meet. Now, I constantly look for projects to reinvent myself without compromising too much, which is tough. It’s hard to sit in a room and say, ‘This is my price. I’m worth it,’ knowing some might say I’m delusional."

What advice would you give aspiring Israeli designers? "There’s still an issue in Israel. The industry relies on Shenkar graduates who are eager to succeed and offers unpaid opportunities, saying, ‘Your design will make it into Vogue.’ I understand that—early in your career, you have to support yourself with other jobs and build experience because this field is experience-driven. But once you’ve gained experience, you must stand your ground and demand fair compensation for your talent and hard work."

4 View gallery Brit Shaked's production badge ( Photo Courtesy )

Born in New York while her parents studied there, Shaked returned to Israel at age three. Her parents, both in tech, always supported her passion for fashion, which began early. She recently shared on Instagram, "The 10-year-old me is screaming inside. I can’t believe this is real. When I was offered the role of designing the couture pieces and wings for the Victoria’s Secret show, I thought it was a joke. Today, after zero hours of sleep, a broken back, and severe separation anxiety from my daughter Rena, I’m living a dream I never dared to dream because it felt too big. This massive production, on a scale I couldn’t imagine, gave me a sense of fulfillment and relief that it’s over, and I can return to my life. Even after thinking I couldn’t do it as a mom and pregnant, I proved it’s possible. From cutting fruit for daycare to fitting Tyra Banks, Cher, and Adriana Lima—it’s all doable. And in these dark days, being Israeli and Jewish in such an influential role is my greatest victory."

How did you handle managing a multimillion-dollar budget while pregnant? "It’s tough, but I worked hard to leave personal matters at home. No one in this industry wants to deal with your personal or medical issues. I learned the rules quickly. For example, there’s no maternity leave here unless you work for a very structured company. Most of my colleagues don’t have or want kids. In fashion, children aren’t the norm, so I manage motherhood quietly, relying on support from loved ones like my husband, who works as a carpenter in his family’s business. Doing all this with a toddler and being pregnant was challenging, but not everyone gets such an opportunity, which is also a financial lifeline."

Shaked prefers to stay behind the scenes and has never felt the need to gain fame as a fashion designer. As she puts it, "I never cared about having my name on the door—I’m a team player." This philosophy guides her as she takes the first steps with "Foryou" a diaper bag brand she founded alongside her good friend Noam Ravid, a fellow Shenkar graduate who also lives in New York. The brand's products are still under development.

“High fashion offers little stability," she explains. "You can have one hugely successful project and then go a year without work. That’s why I decided to launch a commercial brand—for financial stability and my kids’ future." The brand will be infused with humor, something Shaked sees as a way to lighten the challenges of parenthood. "It’s a reflection of everything I am—an entrepreneur, a mother, and a fashion designer. And finally, I’m the customer myself. Plus, I’ve found the best partner, who’s also a close friend. We’re building this together."

She describes the venture as her "baby" and "pension plan," providing the security her family needs while allowing her to continue pursuing the extraordinary art she loves in the world of high fashion.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv